Twitter reacts to J. Prince & # 39; threatening & # 39; to Megan Thee Stallion

On Thursday, the head of Rap-A-Lot, J. Prince, decided to connect and address Megan Thee Stallion, after she allegedly accused him and Carl Crawford of trying to intimidate her in a recent temporary restraining order she filed with the court.

"For the record, we have no problems negotiating with Megan, but we do have problems with the dictators," he wrote on Instagram. "I find it very interesting that Roc Nation allows its employees to sign an affidavit and a statement full of defamatory lies about my methods of doing business when we have partnered several times. I don't think JAY-Z is aware of this. But just time will tell."

He continued: "Megan even though she signed an affidavit, spoke quietly and lied in court documents about me … I understand how lawyers wash the brain of the artist to extract funds in lawsuits they know they can't win Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self-destruction.Any artist in the music industry will testify that a 40% share of earnings is a great offer, especially for an unstated artist who has never delivered to this day. an album ".

Megan responded with a publication on her own, celebrating her victory in court and calling adult men once again for their alleged veiled threats.

