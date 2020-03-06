Twitter has these 5 & # 39; professional tips & # 39; for women – Latest news

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Twitter social networking website has listed five tips that the company believes women should know "to control the Twitter experience."

"Twitter is constantly exploring new and dynamic ways to give people more control over their conversations and their schedule, and certain Twitter tools can be particularly useful for women as they participate in the public conversation," the company said. it's a statement.

These are the five tips that Twitter lists:

Hide answers

Twitter allows its users to hide responses to their tweets and everyone can see and participate with hidden responses by touching the gray icon that will appear in the tweets. In this way, people have more control over the conversations they start.

Notifications filtered

Twitter allows its users to apply different filters on the types of notifications they receive. Users can mute notifications to mute the phrases and words they would like to avoid seeing in their notifications. The advanced filters feature allows you to disable notifications of certain types of accounts or in certain periods of time.

Stop following

If someone wants to stop seeing Tweets from a particular account in their home timeline, they can simply stop following the account. This does not mean that you can no longer see your tweets, you can still visit their profile. However, this is only possible if your account is public.

Mute

If unfollowing some seems a bit extreme, there is an option to remove an account's tweets from your timeline while still following or blocking them by silencing them. In addition, with the Advanced Mute option, users can mute words, conversations, phrases, usernames, emojis or particular hashtags. Muting will remove these tweets from the Notifications, push notifications, SMS, email notifications, start timeline and Tweets responses tab.

To block

People can restrict the contact of specific accounts, view their Tweets and continue blocking them.

