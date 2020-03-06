Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will "reevaluate,quot; the plan to spend months in Africa on the coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is postponing his plans to live in Africa for several months this year due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Last year, Dorsey said he didn't know where he would live on the continent, but that he planned to spend three to six months of 2020 in Africa.

%MINIFYHTML027da9b8ccd23dee952746ceb667ecd211% %MINIFYHTML027da9b8ccd23dee952746ceb667ecd212%

"I had been working on my plans where I worked decentralized, like my team and I do when we travel, but in light of COVID-19 and everything else I have to do, I have to reevaluate," Dorsey said. said at a conference in San Francisco organized by Morgan Stanley focused on technology, media and telecommunications. "Either way, we will continue to look for opportunities in Africa."

I had been working on my plans where I worked decentralized, like my team and I do when we travel, but in light of COVID-19 and everything else I have to do, I have to reevaluate it. Either way, we will continue to look for opportunities in Africa. – Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) March 5, 2020

Worldwide, there are more than 94,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, also called COVID-19, and almost 3,300 deaths, mainly in China. The first case of the coronavirus in South Africa has been diagnosed, the country's health minister announced Thursday. This week, Senegal reported four cases. However, Africa has registered fewer cases of coronaviruses compared to other continents.

Earlier this week, Twitter said It was a great encouragement for all employees around the world to work from home if they can. Over the weekend, Twitter said it would suspend all "non-critical,quot; travel and business events.

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

Dorsey added that Africa will be "one of the most populous continents,quot; in the next 20 to 30 years, with a large portion of the population still online. He said this presents a "great opportunity,quot; for the youth of the continent to join Twitter.

The comments come when Dorsey, who is also the CEO of the payment company Square, faces pressure from an activist investor to leave his first position in one of the two companies. The practice raises questions about how much time the CEO can devote to each company and the potential for exhaustion.

Last week, activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. gained a large stake in Twitter and advocates for changes, including the possible replacement of Dorsey, a source familiar with the matter previously confirmed to CNN Business.

The source said Elliott was open to the possibility of Dorsey staying while he was willing to give up his role as CEO of Square. But the source admitted that Dorsey is unlikely to do that, and that is why Twitter should look for a new full-time CEO. (Twitter and Elliott Management previously declined to comment.)

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.