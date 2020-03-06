Trump's policy of staying in Mexico endangers migrants heading to the United States | News

%MINIFYHTML7ba66ae3d25b062567a18ee82d053ff511% %MINIFYHTML7ba66ae3d25b062567a18ee82d053ff512%

Many Central Americans who expect their asylum cases to be resolved in the United States have to wait their turn in one of the most dangerous states in Mexico.

Due to the policy of permanence in Mexico of President Donald Trump or the Migrant Protection Protocols, they cannot enter the United States while the courts decide on their case.

%MINIFYHTML7ba66ae3d25b062567a18ee82d053ff513% %MINIFYHTML7ba66ae3d25b062567a18ee82d053ff514%

But that strategy is under fire, as stories of criminal gangs kidnapping migrants come to light.

%MINIFYHTML7ba66ae3d25b062567a18ee82d053ff515% %MINIFYHTML7ba66ae3d25b062567a18ee82d053ff516%

John Holman of Al Jazeera reports from Nuevo Laredo in Mexico.