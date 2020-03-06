Trump: the Taliban could & # 39; possibly & # 39; seize power after US troops leave | Afghanistan News

%MINIFYHTMLc5756e2ca401e9013a8c3fbdab060b5311% %MINIFYHTMLc5756e2ca401e9013a8c3fbdab060b5312%

US President Donald Trump said the Taliban could "possibly,quot; invade the US-backed Afghan government after foreign troops withdraw from the country as part of an agreement signed last week.

"Countries must take care of themselves," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday. "You can only hold someone's hand for so long."

The agreement between the United States and the Taliban signed in the capital of Qatar last week would see US and NATO forces withdraw completely within 14 months to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

When asked if the Taliban could eventually take over the power of the current US-backed government, Trump said "it is not supposed to happen that way, but possibly will."

"We cannot be there for the next 20 years. We have been there for 20 years and we have been protecting the country, but we cannot be there for the next few years; eventually, they will have to protect themselves," he said.

Trump, who on Tuesday had a "good conversation,quot; during a phone call with a senior Taliban leader, added that he did not know if the Afghan government had the ability to defend itself from combatants after foreign forces withdrew.

"I don't know. I can't answer that question," he said. "We will have to see what happens."

Trump's statement came hours after nearly 30 people were killed in the capital Kabul during an attack claimed by the ISIL group.

It was the deadliest attack in Afghanistan since the signing of the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban on February 29.

Intra Afghan conversations

The agreement between the United States and the Taliban also included three other main conditions: a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, a promise by the Taliban that Afghan soil would not be used as a launching pad to threaten the security of the United States and that Intra-Afghan negotiations would begin before March 10.

Afghans react to the agreement between the United States and the Taliban: a mixture of hope and fear

Intra-Afghan talks will be a consequence of the country's future, as Afghan leaders and activists will sit face to face with the Taliban to chart a path to peace in the country.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited agreement has been found with hope and skepticism in Afghanistan.

The Taliban held power in the South Asian country from 35 million from 1996 to 2001 and applied a strict interpretation of Islamic law that was condemned by the international community.

Women were banned from working or studying under the Taliban regime, and three million girls returned to school after the overthrow of their government in 2001.

Many Afghans remain concerned about what the agreement between the United States and the Taliban could mean for the future of education and the empowerment of women in the country.