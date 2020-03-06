Truck crashes against a statue of Easter Island

The statues on Easter Island have been maintained for centuries, looking inward to ensure a community that venerates them as monuments of their ancestors. Made of volcanic rock, they have faced many challenges over the years: climate change, lichen growth, livestock damage and the invasive development of tourism.

Add a runaway truck to that list.

%MINIFYHTMLc71d0f1df395e8e5327a5b6c14a7f3c511% %MINIFYHTMLc71d0f1df395e8e5327a5b6c14a7f3c512%

The unoccupied truck, which had been parked, rolled on Sunday over an ahu, a ceremonial mortuary structure that supports approximately half of the nearly 1,000 statues, or their demolished remains, local officials and archaeologists said.

Ma’u Henua, the island’s cultural heritage organization, posted photographs of the accident on its Facebook page, showing the vehicle perched on top of an intact statue that had been by its side near the ahu, where it once stood.

"We reiterate the importance of taking care of the heritage we have in our park," the organization said, calling the crash "seriously harmful."