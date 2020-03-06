Truck crashes against a statue of Easter Island

The statues on Easter Island have been maintained for centuries, looking inward to ensure a community that venerates them as monuments of their ancestors. Made of volcanic rock, they have faced many challenges over the years: climate change, lichen growth, livestock damage and the invasive development of tourism.
Add a runaway truck to that list.
The unoccupied truck, which had been parked, rolled on Sunday over an ahu, a ceremonial mortuary structure that supports approximately half of the nearly 1,000 statues, or their demolished remains, local officials and archaeologists said.
Ma’u Henua, the island’s cultural heritage organization, posted photographs of the accident on its Facebook page, showing the vehicle perched on top of an intact statue that had been by its side near the ahu, where it once stood.
"We reiterate the importance of taking care of the heritage we have in our park," the organization said, calling the crash "seriously harmful."
Referring to the statues, the group said: “They are not just archeological vestiges. They are sacred elements for a living and fundamental culture. "
The statues of Easter Island are sacred to the people of the island, which they call Rapa Nui.
Some of the statues are complete figures, buried up to the neck in trenches, slopes or quarries. Others were erected in ahu structures and shot down during a period of civil strife that began in the 1700s, or have been shot down by natural disasters, such as earthquakes, archaeologists said.
Jo Anne Van Tilburg, archeologist and director of The Easter Island Statue Project said there were about 350 ahu structures across the island, each with one to 15 statues. Only 50 statues have been erected in several ahu, and the rest have collapsed.
Ahu O’hae's crushed by the truck was about seven feet long, making him one of the smallest. As with many of the other ahu structures, it is not known exactly why the statue first fell from its site.
“This is a morgue. That's what they are, "said Dr. Van Tilburg." This man basically ran into a grave. It couldn't be worse. "
The accident on the coast of the island, where indigenous peoples control the sites but the Chilean government controls access to them, has renewed concerns about how to protect UNESCO. World Heritage.
"The island is an open-air museum where there are more than 25,000 archaeological remains," said Camilo Rapu Riroroko, president of the Rapa Nui Mauhenua Indigenous Community on Friday. "We cannot close the entire island," he said, and suggested that sanctions be increased to avoid the repetition of such a crash.
"We are a living culture that maintains its traditions, and the place where this happened is not a tourist site, it is a place of traditional use for the people of Rapa Nui," he said.
He said the driver was arrested and could remain detained for up to 90 days while authorities investigate. It was not immediately clear what charges he faced.
The ahu hit by the truck is sometimes known as Ahu Pu a Pau, a reference to the name of the cove where it is located.
"The damage here is not just material, for us a moai is the representation of our ancestors," said Andrea Tuki, an archaeologist there. Moai is the indigenous name of the statues.
The archeological sites serve as the main industry of the island, which is located about 2,200 miles from the mainland of Chile in the Pacific Ocean and has about 8,000 residents and attracts more than 100,000 visitors a year.
Pedro Pablo Edmunds, mayor of Hanga Roa, the largest settlement on the island, told Chile The newspaper El Mercurio said the accident revived a debate about the reduction of road construction at the sites.
"Everyone refused to regulate the movement of any vehicle in a sacred place through an ordinance," he said, adding that eight years ago he had warned of the dangers that could arise with an increase in tourism. He could not be reached on Friday.
Gina Pakarati, a tour guide who is a relative of the unidentified driver, said in an interview that the man had parked his truck in the mountainous and coastal area to go fishing, digging rocks under the tires to prevent him from moving. When he removed the rocks, the truck slid down the slope, which was slippery in the rainy weeks, and slammed into the site.
The truck stopped over parts of the head, he said.
"This statue is lying down and the car is passing over the head of the moai, which was broken," he said.
She said the driver reported the damage to the rangers.
"He is very worried about what happened," he said. "He is very stressed and apologizes."