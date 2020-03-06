Troy Collings, 33, who took travelers to North Korea, dies

Mr. Collings, a native of Auckland and a graduate of the University of Auckland Business School, co-founded YPT with his friend, Gareth Johnson, in 2008. Since then, he had visited "almost every place a foreigner can,quot; in Korea from the North, his company said in an online biographical sketch about him.

With few tourists visiting North Korea, visits to the YPT had not been widely known among Americans until Mr. Warmbier was arrested in Pyongyang in 2016 accused of trying to steal a propaganda poster from the wall of his hotel.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. After spending 17 months in North Korea, Warmbier, who was then 20 years old, was flown from Pyongyang to Ohio, his home state, in June 2017. He died a week later, causing international outrage and a debate on how safe It was was to visit North Korea.

"Despite what I may hear, for most nationalities, North Korea is probably one of the safest places on Earth to visit as long as it complies with the laws," says the Young Pioneer website. But after the death of Mr. Warmbier, his father, Fred Warmbier, criticized those tourist companies, and said they helped North Korea "attract Americans,quot; to that country by publishing "witty ads on the Internet." .

After Mr. Warmbier's death, Washington banned Americans from traveling to North Korea.

In a 2018 interview with NK News, a website that specializes in North Korean news, Collings said he had become fascinated with North Korea after watching "A State of Mind," a 2004 documentary about young gymnasts from North Korea practicing for the propaganda of his country. Mass games full.