Troy Collings, 33, who took travelers to North Korea, dies

SEOUL, South Korea – Troy Collings, whose tour guide company specialized in taking young, low-budget travelers to prohibited places like North Korea, where one of its clients, the American Otto F. Warmbier, was imprisoned and fell into coma, died last week. the company said Friday. I was 33 years old
The cause was a heart attack, his company, Young Pioneer Tours, or YPT said in a statement. No other details were provided. Mr. Collings, a New Zealander, was its managing director.
Mr. Collings' company likes to say that it takes young travelers to "destinations that your mother would prefer to stay away from." It is one of the few that specializes in bringing tourists to North Korea, and finds a niche of marketing among young people who want to travel through that secret and totalitarian country at economic prices.
"Troy was instrumental in establishing Young Pioneer Tours as one of the leading travel companies for North Korea," the YPT statement said.
Mr. Collings, a native of Auckland and a graduate of the University of Auckland Business School, co-founded YPT with his friend, Gareth Johnson, in 2008. Since then, he had visited "almost every place a foreigner can,quot; in Korea from the North, his company said in an online biographical sketch about him.
With few tourists visiting North Korea, visits to the YPT had not been widely known among Americans until Mr. Warmbier was arrested in Pyongyang in 2016 accused of trying to steal a propaganda poster from the wall of his hotel.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. After spending 17 months in North Korea, Warmbier, who was then 20 years old, was flown from Pyongyang to Ohio, his home state, in June 2017. He died a week later, causing international outrage and a debate on how safe It was was to visit North Korea.
"Despite what I may hear, for most nationalities, North Korea is probably one of the safest places on Earth to visit as long as it complies with the laws," says the Young Pioneer website. But after the death of Mr. Warmbier, his father, Fred Warmbier, criticized those tourist companies, and said they helped North Korea "attract Americans,quot; to that country by publishing "witty ads on the Internet." .
After Mr. Warmbier's death, Washington banned Americans from traveling to North Korea.
In a 2018 interview with NK News, a website that specializes in North Korean news, Collings said he had become fascinated with North Korea after watching "A State of Mind," a 2004 documentary about young gymnasts from North Korea practicing for the propaganda of his country. Mass games full.
Later, he visited North Korea with Johnson and "saw the potential that tourism had to help locals and influence the development of the country," he told NK News.
"Most importantly," he added, "I made some real human connections with the people I met that had a profound effect on me, and I decided during that trip that is what I wanted to dedicate my life to."
After settling in the country, Mr. Collings' company marketed creative tourist programs such as "Pyongyang City Cycling Tour,quot; and "North Korea Study Tours,quot; and even "the first beer and drink cruise festival in North Korea."
It also expanded to market trips to unusual destinations such as Chernobyl in Ukraine, East Timor in Asia or remote islands in the Pacific, such as the little Nauru in Micronesia, northeast Australia.
In North Korea, foreign tourists are monitored by government caregivers. The authorities there impose strict restrictions on what foreign visitors can see.
"You cannot have the same level of authentic experience in North Korea as in most other countries," he told NK News, adding: "But what you see in everyday life is everyday life."
"If you travel with that kind of prejudice, it is better to stay at home," he said, referring to criticism that organized trips to North Korea were organized. “At first, the big surprise for me was how ordinary people are. It sounds cliché, but once you scratch the surface, most North Koreans are not so different from others. "
There is no reliable data on how many foreigners visit North Korea each year. North Korea has been trying to ease the pain of international sanctions imposed on its nuclear weapons program, attracting more foreign tourists, mainly from China. But those efforts are now waiting after the country closed its borders following the outbreak of coronavirus in China.