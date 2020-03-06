Trina responds to Stevie J's comments about ladies' wigs & # 39; LHH: Miami & # 39;

Instagram

In addition to Trina, the tweet rubs Trick Daddy the wrong way, as he previously threatened to & # 39; slap & # 39; to the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39; for your comment.

Up News Info –

Stevie J enrages many people with their recent statement about women's hair on VH1 "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"The tweet, in which he suggested they" remove those lace fronts, "did not fit well with Trina who had a burning response to Stevie's comment.

In an Instagram video, which was shared on the official "Love & Hip Hop" account on Thursday, March 5, the "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Star warned his co-star:" Dear Stevie J, you and any other man who has something to say about women's hair is enough. "

%MINIFYHTML82f4a1eddf9ec761e51b5f50eb515f8d11% %MINIFYHTML82f4a1eddf9ec761e51b5f50eb515f8d12%

"We don't talk about all of you with a diaper or a hair **, with your beards that barely connect, or nothing else you have. When I look at & # 39; Love & Hip Hop Miami & # 39 ;, most women the hair is combed. We are talking about mine. You never catch my hair [messy]. Always combed, always done by the best, "Trina added vehemently. "Seriously?"

<br />

It all started after Stevie went to his Twitter account to share his opinion about the appearance of the ladies "LHH: Miami." "Good morning! The ladies remove those lace fronts of love n hip hop from Miami!" He criticized, although he excluded PreMadonna from his diss. "Turn on the hair and makeup immediately, make our beautiful sisters look crazy here!"

In addition to Trina, the tweet rubbed Daddy Trick the wrong way "You don't want to post on social networks or comment on someone from Miami … if you go to social networks and comment on girls from Miami or & # 39; Love & Hip Hop: Miami & # 39 ;, now let's talk in person That means that you're a dawg girl. The next dawg girl says something, I'm going to slap you! "She said furiously in a video she posted on Instagram.