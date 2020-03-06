Trina responds to Stevie J attacking wigs from & # 39; LHHMIA & # 39 ;: & # 39; We don't talk about all of you, diaper hair! & # 39;

Stevie J bothered more than a couple of people earlier this week after she destroyed the hair and makeup of the ladies in Love & Hip Hop: Miami, but now Trina has responded to the producer, and she wants him to take care of your affairs

"Dear Stevie J, you and any other man who has something to say about women's hair is enough," said Trina. "We don't talk about all the diaper hair, the beards that barely connect, or anything else you have. When I look at Love & Hip Hop Miami, the majority of women's hair is laid. We're talking about mine. Never you catch my hair, always lying down, always done by the best, are you serious?

His post is in response to a Stevie J tweet that said:

"Good morning! The ladies remove those lace fronts of love n hip hop from Miami! Except the prime minister. Start the hair and makeup immediately, make our beautiful sisters look crazy here!"

Despite the violent reaction, many on social media agreed with Stevie J.