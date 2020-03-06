Toyota withdraws more than 3 million vehicles for defective fuel pumps – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Toyota recalls more than 3 million vehicles worldwide due to possible defective fuel pumps.

The recall affects Lexus and Toyota vehicles from 2013 to 2019.

The automaker says that fuel pumps may not cause the engine to stop and possibly lead to drivers losing control.

If you think you have an affected vehicle, you should contact your dealer.

