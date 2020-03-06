Toni Braxton shares his success 20 years ago and Kris Jenner is here for it

Toni Braxton shared a clip in his social media account that surprised his diehard fans. It is one of his successes that is still successful these days too.

Kris Jenner was one of the many fans who jumped in the comments to praise Toni.

You can watch the video that Tamar Braxton's sister shared in IG below.

20 years and still a success! HBD 🎂 # hewasntmanenoughforme 🤎 ’Toni captioned his post.

A fan said: "I just heard on the radio, a great success, in fact, it brings wonderful memories of the university," and another follower exclaimed: "Iconic song! I was and I'm still obsessed with this song!"

Someone said: ‘When they say," But is it a bop? "This is where the bar was established," and another follower posted this: "I was listening to this! A success to this day! "

One of Toni's fans said: "Damn it!" I listen to this song almost every day! Ask @toromewithwes lol, "and another person also wrote:" The Heat is my favorite @ToniBraxton album! Yassssss. "

A fan told Toni: "Today I ran into this on my way home from work, never goes out of style @tonibraxton," and someone else posted this: "My favorite song. This can be totally hit this year! Release it again please 🔥🔥🔥 '

Another person told the singer this: I literally literally listen / see this so much that the video appears automatically every time I watch any other music video on YouTube. Such an iconic moment! And it's still a bop "THIS DAY!"

In other news, Tony recently talked about his lupus.

Recently he visited the Daily Pop of E !, where he revealed details about his battle with this terrible disease.

In addition, it is important to take into account the fact that Toni has discovered that CBD products help her with the pain and inflammation that the disease entails.

You should see his interview in which he addresses more on the subject.



