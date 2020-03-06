TMobile: T-Mobile hacked for the second time in six months – Latest news

The US telecommunications giant T-Mobile has revealed that the personal data of its employees and customers have been hacked. This is the second security breach that T-Mobile has admitted in the last six months, after the first incident was reported last November.

"Our cybersecurity team recently identified and closed a malicious attack against our email provider that led to unauthorized access to certain email accounts of T-Mobile employees, some of which contained account information for customers and T-Mobile employees, "said the company statement.

He launched an investigation with assistance from leading forensic cybersecurity experts.

"The information accessed may have included customer names and addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, rate and function plans, and billing information. Your financial information (including credit card information) and the Social Security number was not affected, "said T-Mobile.

The company is sending SMS notifications to all affected users.

T-Mobile in November 2019 revealed that there was an incident in which a malicious party was able to access the account information of some of its prepaid customers.

The company's cybersecurity team discovered and closed the data breach and has reported the incident to the authorities.

The filtered data included details such as customer names, billing addresses, telephone numbers, account numbers, rate plans and plan features.

Sprint recently admitted that other hackers accessed some of their user data through the official Samsung website.

