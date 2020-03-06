Tiny Harris defended a man who was executed in Alabama – T.I. He also talks about the horrible case

The latest news from CNN reported that Alabama executed prisoner Nathaniel Woods for the crimes he committed. In 2004, he murdered three Birmingham police officers and, according to the state corrections department. He was executed. He was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. local time.

Many people in the community tried to stop this, but it was in vain.

Tiny Harris and T.I. They were just some of the people who talked about the matter and published on social networks to raise awareness about this case.

This is what Tiny was posting yesterday: ‘This is sad! I was hoping there was someone to prevent an innocent man from being killed today at 5 pm … let's see if we can help in any way! "

She also wrote: ‘#SaveNate This man is INNOCENT‼ ️ We CANNOT allow Alabama to execute this man‼ ️ He didn't shoot a shot … he turned himself in to the authorities. ALL FAIR HUMANS AND DECENTS MUST ACT NOW‼ ️ Go to SaveNate.com NOW‼ ️ #SaveNate 🙏🏽👑 ’

Tip was also extremely upset, and filmed a video in which he addressed the problem the other day.

This is how he captioned the clip:

& # 39; The suspension of execution was lifted … so they go to LYNCH Nate Woods in 2020. Let's be honest about this … THIS IS NOT AN ERROR‼ ️ THIS IS NOT OPPORTUNITY‼ ️ They have definite intentions to steal kill and destroy the United States‼ ️ Do NOT ERROR IN RESPECT‼ ️ And King Nate Woods and his family … I really apologize for not realizing what they were going through and acting before … & # 39; Tip began publication.

‘So laugh now @governorkayivey God will have a special place prepared for you where you will have to RESPOND FOR ALL YOUR EVIL! I'm sorry I couldn't do it. I am completely distraught, discouraged and indignant, all at the same time … but I know there is a greater purpose. May God accept you in your next phase of existence, Nate. I never met you but somehow I love you brother and I am touched by your courage! You are a freedom fighter and a martyr of our culture. We will not forget you. I'm so fucking sad for this shit. I am trying SO DIFFICULT NOT TO HOST THE HATE IN MY HEART AND I URGE OTHERS TO DO THE SAME … thanks to all who tried. I've finished. Fu * k This Sh * t … ’

Many people felt that this was an injustice.

Someone commented: "I am here in Alabama, where they just confirmed in the local news that Nate was executed at 9:01 p.m."

Another follower said: ‘His execution broke my heart. This was a miscarriage of "justice."

