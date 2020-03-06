Tim Duncan trains the Spurs with Gregg Popovich as a visitor; Twitter called Becky Hammon

Tuesday's Spurs-Hornets game doesn't have much at stake. Both teams are on the sidelines of the NBA playoff race, with the Spurs a bit closer to a berth.

However, what makes this contest interesting is who calls the plays for San Antonio. It is not Gregg Popovich, who the Spurs announced He is out attending to personal matters. Instead, he is the assistant coach and the Tim Duncan franchise icon.

Some people, at least on Twitter, wish that assistant Becky Hammon has received the approval.

Hammon is the first full-time female assistant coach in the NBA. She has been on the Popovich staff since 2014 and has trained the San Antonio Summer League team three different times. Duncan, the great Hall of Fame man who played his entire 19-year career with the Spurs and Popovich, joined Pop staff this season.

Duncan took over the team during part of a game in November when Popovich was kicked out. Popovich's reasoning after the game to choose Duncan over the main assistant Hammon, and not making Hammon the first woman to train in an NBA game, caused a stir.

"I'm not here to make history," he said in response to a question about Hammon (according to The Washington Post). It was also reported that Duncan had explored the Spurs' opponent that night, the Trail Blazers.

Twitter outsiders speculated on Tuesday that there could have been similar reasoning for Duncan's training against the Hornets, which could have explored them. Something that was not initially mentioned: Duncan became a legend of college basketball in Wake Forest, about two hours from Charlotte in Winston-Salem. Was this a welcome deal?

Later there was more confusion about who would deal with the media after the game:

("Hardy,quot; is the Spurs assistant, Will Hardy).

Duncan spoke with the media after the 104-103 victory of the Spurs. He said he was not working alone in the "big boy chair."

"We have Becky, Will and Mitch (Johnson); Mitch prepared the game for us," Duncan said. "Becky and Will were making all the calls and I was the only one who was standing shouting at people, pointless things. We made him coach by committee and it could have been any of us there and we would have done exactly the same things."

Before it was known that there would be a collaboration, those who thought that Hammon should be in charge all night had thoughts:

