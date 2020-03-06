TikTok shows & # 39; love & # 39; to Lizzo by restoring her swimsuit video amid accusations of discrimination

%MINIFYHTML9886d5ec08bdcda198944b1977a70e6b11% %MINIFYHTML9886d5ec08bdcda198944b1977a70e6b12%

WENN / Avalon

After the success creator & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; Call the social media platform, a spokesman for the company denies that they removed the video due to their body type.

Up News Info –

TikTok wants Lizzo Know that they have nothing against it. Accused of discrimination by the creator of successes "Truth Hurts" after her videos of swimsuits were persistently removed, the social media platform came out with a clarification on the subject and a movement to restore its content.

In response to the recent accusation of rapper "Juice," a company spokesman came forward to declare his love for her. The representative further explained that initially it was thought that the deleted video had violated the guidelines of the application community, but then it was discovered that it was not.

%MINIFYHTML9886d5ec08bdcda198944b1977a70e6b13% %MINIFYHTML9886d5ec08bdcda198944b1977a70e6b14%

"TikTok loves Lizzo. We saw that there was a problem and its content went through an appeal process," the spokesman told The Shade Room through a published statement. "We are delighted that Lizzo uses the application to express himself and share his experiences."

%MINIFYHTML9886d5ec08bdcda198944b1977a70e6b15% %MINIFYHTML9886d5ec08bdcda198944b1977a70e6b16%

According to reports, the video sharing service company also contacted the Lizzo team to make things clear. A spokesman, according to Page Six, made it clear that the removal of the video was not caused by his body type. It was quite done since it seemed that the 31-year-old woman showed her underwear. After it was confirmed that he was wearing a swimsuit, the video was restored.

TikTok's response to the charge of discrimination came after Lizzo publicly called the social media platform on Tuesday, March 3, to point it out. In a video he published in the application, the MC could be seen synchronizing the lips with viral audio that repeats the words, "I know," while taking a jab in the application's double standard.

"TikTok keeps taking my videos with me in my swimsuits, but allows other videos with girls in swimsuits," says his series of texts attached to the video. "But allow other videos with girls in swimsuits. I wonder why." Then he concluded his video with an invitation: "TikTok … we have to talk."