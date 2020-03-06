TikTok republishes the photos of Lizzo's swimsuit after he exploded them!

Great news for Lizzo: TikTok has restored his swimsuit photos after he called the social media platform to repeatedly delete his own, but allowed other users' photos to stay awake.

"Tiktok keeps taking my videos with me in swimsuits," Lizzo said in a post earlier this week, "but allows other videos with girls in swimsuits." She continues: "I wonder why Tiktok … we have to talk."

A spokesman for TikTok said that Lizzo's videos were not deleted due to his form.

"We love Lizzo and his music has been an engine of many trends within the TikTok community," a spokesperson told Teen Vogue. "We love how you use the application to express yourself and share your experience."

Lizzo is determined to have the world accept her as she is.

"I love the fact that children love me because I am making music to improve ourselves, make us smile, make you love yourself and I think children need it more than anything so they can teach the next generation how to love themselves. themselves, "Lizzo said in December. "I love your body."