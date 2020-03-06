TikTok republishes the photos of Lizzo's swimsuit after he exploded them!

Bradley Lamb
Great news for Lizzo: TikTok has restored his swimsuit photos after he called the social media platform to repeatedly delete his own, but allowed other users' photos to stay awake.

"Tiktok keeps taking my videos with me in swimsuits," Lizzo said in a post earlier this week, "but allows other videos with girls in swimsuits." She continues: "I wonder why Tiktok … we have to talk."

A spokesman for TikTok said that Lizzo's videos were not deleted due to his form.

