Three members of the Saudi royal family are arrested

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia has arrested one of the oldest members of the royal family, a former crown prince and royal cousin for unexplained reasons, a relative and a person close to the royal family said on Friday.

The royal king, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, is a younger brother of King Salman and uncle of the crown prince. For a time it was the great hope of family members and other critics who hoped he could try to block Prince Mohammed's ascension to the throne, but he had shown no signs of trying.

The former crown prince who was arrested, Mohammed bin Nayef, is also the former Interior Minister and a lifelong favorite of Washington.

He had already been under house arrest since the current crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, withdrew him in 2017. It was not clear why he was arrested.