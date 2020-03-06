This tweet about Tristan Thompson makes Khloe Kardashian laugh

Khloe Kardashian He's laughing at this key phrase.

Fans are aware of the bumpy past of the reality star with their ex, Tristan Thompson, including two cheating scandals involving the basketball player and other women. After quitting a little more than a year ago, the ex have taken a new relationship as co-parents of their only child together, their 1-year-old daughter. True thompson.

"He is True's dad, she deserves to have an affectionate and amazing father," Good American tycoon tweeted to a fan. "Tristan is amazing to her. She deserves it. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I will not hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt me and the energy that I bring to my son." "

In the midst of harmony, Kardashian is also laughing. On Thursday night, the athlete posted a shirtless selfie during a workout, showing his abs and muscles and, at the same time, accumulating thousands of likes.

"Yyou know what … now I understand girl @khloekardashian, "joked a fan in a tweet to the famous mother along with Thompson's photo.