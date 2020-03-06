This is what you can expect from the Friday weather forecast.

The Boston area will face a gray and wet Friday. Expect a cloudy start of the day with rain coming in the afternoon. High temperatures in most areas will reach the mid-40s.

The rain continues on Friday night and there is the possibility of a change to snow, particularly in Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, where up to two inches of snow could fall. There is a slight possibility that some parts of eastern Massachusetts may also see dust.

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.