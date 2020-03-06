This is what we know about the movements of the first Colorado coronavirus patient.

Earlier this week, a man from California who visited Colorado tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus. It was the first case reported in the state, but since then it has been followed by more.

As of Friday night, there are eight cases of coronavirus in Colorado. We are still learning about news cases. But we have information about the movements of the first patient in the entire state. State and local officials said they are working to identify anyone who has been exposed to the new coronavirus through that man.

State health department officials did not respond to requests for additional information about the state's coronavirus cases on Friday.

This is what we know:

Half of February

The man, in his 30s, traveled to Italy last month. Since then, a colleague traveling with him tested positive for the disease.

February 29

The man arrived at the Denver International Airport. It is not clear to which airline he flew and what time he arrived. An airport spokeswoman directed a reporter to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. The CDC has not responded to a request for comment.

At that time, the man showed no symptoms of coronavirus.

Then he rented a car and met his friends. They traveled to Summit County, staying at the Slopeside condominium complex in Keystone.

February 29 to March 2

During this period, the patient skied at the Keystone and Vail Mountain resorts. However, it is not clear exactly when he reached the tracks. The ski areas issued statements saying they will remain open and that operations are normal.

"The health and well-being of our guests and employees is our top priority and we will continue to take all appropriate precautions," Vail Resorts said in a statement.

March 3 to March 4

The man developed symptoms on March 3. The next day, he visited the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. A specimen taken during the visit was sent to the state laboratory for analysis.

At some point, the man was discharged and traveled in a private vehicle to Jefferson County, where he is isolated. Three people who were with him are now in quarantine.

March 5th

The man tested positive for the new coronavirus, making it the first case in Colorado.

During a press conference to discuss the case, Governor Jared Polis announced a second. Both tests performed in the state are considered "presumably positive." State officials sent them to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. For your confirmation.

