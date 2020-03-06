These five Nigerian sisters are all doctors!

Not every day we hear that several sisters become doctors, but that is exactly what happened with the Aliu family.

According to AfroTech, the Nigerian family is made up of five daughters and all five are doctors. Among them is the first neurosurgeon in West Africa, a plastic surgeon, a family doctor, an obstetrician and a community health doctor.

Hello everyone, I want to introduce you to the amazing Aliu family. The photo below shows 5 beautiful sisters who happen to be doctors. The eldest is a neurosurgeon, then an obstetrician, a plastic surgeon, a family doctor, a community health doctor … #Feminine power #inspirator pic.twitter.com/bJzvIk0Xty – Dr. ÖTIS MB; BS (@Otiteakpovona) February 9, 2020

The Nigerian family is made up of Salamat Aliu, the first neurosurgeon in West Africa, Halima Aliu, plastic surgeon, Khadijah Aliu, family medicine doctor, Raliat Aliu, obstetrician, and Medinah Aliu, community health doctor. "

Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar visited Twitter to congratulate women. He wrote: "Impressive. If you educate a woman, you educate the family and the community."

We love it!