These are the canceled reality TV shows that viewers still love

From time to time a show will come in and out of the life of the spectators in the blink of an eye, but that program, well, has a lasting power. You can't stop thinking about that. Moments live as GIF. You join other viewers about your common love for this late show. It occurs more frequently with reality shows because they are cheaper to do and incredibly frequent on all viewing platforms. A show that has not left the mind of this writer was that of Bravo Princesses: Long Island.
Princesses: Long Island it seemed that a new reality franchise was going to begin for Bravo, at least if that title colon was believed. The 2013 series was a True housewives for the younger generation, full of things and their various dramas. But the saga of Amanda Bertoncini, Ashlee white, Casey Cohen, Chanel "Coco,quot; Omari, Erica Gimbel Y Joey lauren it was short.
Princess: Long Island lasted only one season and with it any chance of a Princesses franchise. But seven years later, I still think regularly that Ashlee calls her mother to send a private plane to take her home from a warehouse. "Mom … help … me," he shouted.
Iconic.
This inability to overcome Princesses: Long Island caused a tweet that got many more answers than initially thought. These are the canceled reality shows that viewers still miss and think about regularly.
Charles Trainor / Bravo / NBCu Photo Bank
Gallery Girls
Gallery Girls It lasted only one season, but he developed a legion of fans. The show followed seven women who work in the art world.
Rebecca Miller / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images
Ladies of london
The ladies of London lasted three seasons, longer than most of the shows on this list, but still the viewers want more. The show followed a mix of American and English women living in … yes, London.
Jeff Daly / Getty Images
Paper
Who would have thought that a television series about the staff of a high school newspaper would be a convincing television? MTV did it, but it only gave viewers a season of Paper.
Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images
Growing Gotti
The hair gel! Growing Gotti He followed Victoria Gotti, the daughter of John Gotti, and his three children Frank Gotti Agnello, John Gotti Agnello Jr. and Carmine Gotti Agnello. It worked three seasons.
Jerritt Clark / WireImage
NYC Prep
Think of Gossip Girl, but without the mysterious blogger it would turn out to be Dan Humphrey for no apparent reason. NYC Prep I followed rich children doing things of rich children. It lasted only one season, but it is still a topic of conversation for reality show addicts.
Jim Spellman / WireImage
Rich girls
Ally Hillfiger and Jaime Gleicher starred in the wonder of an MTV Rich Girls season. The show followed the girls when they finished high school and lived their rich lives.
Lisa O & # 39; Connor / ZUMAPRESS.com
The mole
Do you remember when Anderson Cooper was a reality television presenter? Cooper organized the first season of the reality competition where the contestants had to find the designated mole among them.
Jean-Paul Aussenard / WireImage
The Cisne
Part of Fox's shocking reality show at the height of the early 2000s, The Cisne It featured contestants who were judged on their appearance and then were given extreme makeovers with plastic surgery. After they were transformed, the contestants competed in a contest.
Jim Steinfeldt / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
Pretty wild
Iring here on E!, The series followed Alexis Neiers, Gabrielle Neiers, Andrea Arlington and Tess Taylor. Pretty wild Alexis followed the trial after Bling Ring was arrested.
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic
Boy meets boy
A season of only six episodes was enough to put this Bravo reality show on the map. The dating program followed a gay man, James Getzlaff, who had 15 potential suitors to choose from … just that not everyone was gay. Never forget James's friend, Andra.
Fox Broadcasting / Sam Jones
Simple life
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, socialites known for, well, being socialites, starred in this five-season series where they were put to work in typically poorly paid jobs.
Giovanni Rufino / Bravo
Princesses: Long Island
The princesses followed six women who lived with their parents on Long Island. It was basically Real Housewives, but with younger women.
VH1
Gangster wives
The VH1 reality show gave the world Angela "Big Ang,quot; Raiola, a personality larger than the life that seemed to have been born to be a GIF. Mob Wives, who followed women whose family members had connections with the mafia, lasted six seasons on VH1.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLeeffabc7a2767c02437a99acab7e873113%