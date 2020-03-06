These are the canceled reality TV shows that viewers still love

From time to time a show will come in and out of the life of the spectators in the blink of an eye, but that program, well, has a lasting power. You can't stop thinking about that. Moments live as GIF. You join other viewers about your common love for this late show. It occurs more frequently with reality shows because they are cheaper to do and incredibly frequent on all viewing platforms. A show that has not left the mind of this writer was that of Bravo Princesses: Long Island.

Princesses: Long Island it seemed that a new reality franchise was going to begin for Bravo, at least if that title colon was believed. The 2013 series was a True housewives for the younger generation, full of things and their various dramas. But the saga of Amanda Bertoncini, Ashlee white, Casey Cohen, Chanel "Coco,quot; Omari, Erica Gimbel Y Joey lauren it was short.