There is a new Amnesia game, and it is probably scary

Fantastic horror game of 2010 Amnesia the dark descent this sequel this fall The developer Frictional Games has just announced Amnesia: rebirth with a brief breakthrough and a small detail about the new project. According to a synopsis, Renaissance Follow a new protagonist named Tasi Trianon through the Algerian desert. Some art advances imply that it takes place in the early or mid-twentieth century, rather than The dark descent’S 19th century Prussia

The trailer and description suggest that some relatives Amnesia the elements are back, including the monsters wrapped in darkness, strange and bright machines, interfaces that get into the head and, as the name implies, a protagonist who reconstructs his past. (Part of The dark descent The backstory also involves Algeria). Amnesia: a machine for pigs, which was established in the Amnesia world but created by the external studio The Chinese Room, this is being developed by Frictional. It is a world that the studio has not visited since Justine, the combination Amnesia expansion / Portal 2 Easter egg / Marquis de Sade tribute since 2011.

Frictional's most recent title was Soma, a survival horror game that was scary in more subtle and less mechanical ways than The dark descent. We don't know how much Renaissance will guide you to the original Amnesia formula, but the advance does not rule out any reinterpretation of it.

Amnesia: rebirth will be released in "fall 2020,quot; for PC and PlayStation 4. Here is the full description: