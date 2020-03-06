The Yankee minor league team schedules then cancel the "OJ Test Night,quot; because the world is full of dumb people

The Charleston RiverDogs, the Yankees' Single-A affiliate in the South Atlantic League, announced Thursday that they are canceling "OJ Trial Night." On Monday, the team revealed its promotional calendar, which included the May 26 event based on the infamous murder trial of OJ Simpson.

%MINIFYHTML5bcdca5398d189d9bde52192a304b16e11% %MINIFYHTML5bcdca5398d189d9bde52192a304b16e12%

"After stepping back and reflecting more on the general message that was being conveyed, it was responsible," said RiverDogs president Dave Echols, according to Charleston Post and Courier.

Good call, Dave!

MORE: The Los Angeles assistant shoots a signal of turmoil in baseball

If you think that "OJ Trial Night,quot; in Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park already sounds pretty dumb on the surface, just read the description of RiverDogs, which has since been removed from the promotional calendar:

"The test of the century has a new and juicy twist. We will finally receive the verdict that everyone has been waiting for … pulp or not pulp? "The fans will act as our jury, voting with custom palettes to reach verdicts on various topics throughout the night. The eyes of the nation will be upon us. Fans will receive a T-shirt from & # 39; Judgment of OJ & # 39; al enter the stadium. Don't fit, you must … see if we have a different size. "

Simpson was acquitted of multiple murder charges in 1995 for the death of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and his friend Ronald Goldman. Subsequently, the families of the victims received $ 33.5 million as part of a separate civil lawsuit in 1997.

In addition to the obvious stupidity of "OJ Trial Night,quot;, it's fun because the team went with juice instead of horrible murders! – does not fit exactly with other promotions such as Crossword Puzzle Day, Babe Ruth Shirt Giveaway and Peanut-Free Night.

Don't think so much next time. Put some hot dogs in a cannon, throw up the dance chamber and call it one day.