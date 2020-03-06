The woman who is shaking Britain's labor leadership campaign

SOWERBY BRIDGE, England – Shaking the raindrops of her waterproof jacket, her oversized hood almost covering her eyes, Lisa Nandy got into the Willow Cafe with an easy smile and greeting.

Ms. Nandy, 40, a Labor politician, competes for the leadership of her party and was here to meet with residents of this small town in West Yorkshire that had been devastated by floods days before.

While he sat down with local leaders to have a cup of tea to discuss the impact and logistics of rebuilding a region in crisis, his frown frowned as he enumerated his concerns.

But another crisis also occurred to Mrs. Nandy: the one facing the Labor Party of Great Britain, which is still recovering from a December election that saw its base of support in northern England collapsed and produced its worst result since 1935, which means the end of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.