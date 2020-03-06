The woman who is shaking Britain's labor leadership campaign

SOWERBY BRIDGE, England – Shaking the raindrops of her waterproof jacket, her oversized hood almost covering her eyes, Lisa Nandy got into the Willow Cafe with an easy smile and greeting.
Ms. Nandy, 40, a Labor politician, competes for the leadership of her party and was here to meet with residents of this small town in West Yorkshire that had been devastated by floods days before.
While he sat down with local leaders to have a cup of tea to discuss the impact and logistics of rebuilding a region in crisis, his frown frowned as he enumerated his concerns.
But another crisis also occurred to Mrs. Nandy: the one facing the Labor Party of Great Britain, which is still recovering from a December election that saw its base of support in northern England collapsed and produced its worst result since 1935, which means the end of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.
"I said when I launched the election campaign, if Labor does not change, we will die and deserve," he said in a recent interview. "And I think it's so serious for the Labor Party."
Younger, more feminine and from the north of England, Mrs. Nandy, daughter of Luise Fitzwalter, former journalist and local labor advisor, and Dipak Nandy, a leading Marxist academic born in India, is a portrait of how different the party is. The leadership could look.
Although she often jokes that she is at home considered the one on the right, she is a socially liberal center-left contender in a field that leans more to the left.
But with analysts pointing out the labor betrayal of their working-class roots in the industrial north of England and a fall toward London-based leftist politics under Corbyn as the reason for their steep losses, Nandy offers an alternative, although the Most likely for the future. She is asking for a change within a party that she considers "too heavy,quot; and "too disconnected."
"I think the challenge we face in Britain is very similar to the challenge facing the left in much of the world," Nandy said, "and it's really no different than the challenge in the United States of reconnecting with people outside the United States. country,quot;. major cities."
Possibly the least recognizable of the candidates who go to the contest, made waves with a formidable performance during a meeting with the famous BBC interviewer Andrew Neil in January. (The refusal of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to appear on Mr. Neil's program caused a stir before the general election.)
Since then, Ms. Nandy's momentum has continued to grow. In an audience survey after the most recent Sky News debate among the three candidates, Nandy was the clear favorite of the public. Speaking on the BBC, prominent political commentator George Monbiot described Ms. Nandy as her favorite candidate with "a lovely touch,quot; that "gets the collaborative nature of what politics should now be."
During his visit to the Sowerby Bridge, he won the praise, if not the absolute support, of Holly Lynch, the labor legislator representing the area.
"I think what Lisa is saying and what she is doing absolutely resonates with people," Lynch said as they toured a local cheese factory that had been interrupted by the flood. He described Ms. Nandy as "punished,quot; and "quite funny at times, qualities that are not seen in the leaders of political parties."
It remains to be seen if that praise will translate into votes when members begin casting their vote. A recent opinion poll by the YouGov research group confirmed that Starmer remained firmly in the lead before Labor's announcement of its new leader on April 4.
But for now, Mrs. Nandy is having a moment.
She has drawn attention by defending wealth taxes, abolishing the monarchy and promising that Labor will not move more towards the center but towards the north.
This spirit at the center of her leadership speech emphasizes a shift in the party's approach to working-class peoples in Britain and the smaller cities that are often left behind, a movement that she believes Labor should do to survive
As the industry disappeared from these former mining and manufacturing communities in the last four decades, young people went to the big cities, leaving behind an overwhelming number of older voters who feel disconnected from the political system, he said. At the same time, the other main wing of socially liberal urban youth faces its own problems of high housing costs and tensions in public services.
"It's two sides of the same coin," Nandy said. "You must be able to connect with both, and you must be able to speak for both."
She believes that she is the right candidate to offer those solutions "by investing in one area to relieve pressure on others," an approach that, as she puts it, "solves a complete set of problems."
Nandy was born in Manchester and grew up there and in the nearby city of Bury, and has spent the last decade representing the northern city of Wigan, where he lives with his partner, Andy Collis, and his 4-year-old son. Otis
Liberal politics has always been part of his life. His father was born in Kolkata and came to Britain in the 1950s to study at the University of Leeds. (Without money, he was taken there by one of his professors, Arnold Kettle, a declared communist and father of Martin Kettle, who is now a columnist for The Guardian).
Mr. Nandy became the first director of the The group of experts Runnymede Trust on race and helped draft the race bill of Great Britain of 1976.
Mrs. Nandy's pedigree also includes her maternal grandfather, Frank Byers, who was a liberal member of Parliament and led her party in the House of Lords. His stepfather, Ray Fitzwalter, was a revered investigative journalist.
She lived her first years of adult life in London and worked on homelessness and charities for children before entering politics.
But his goal is to make it clear that he is listening to both sides of the party, as evidenced by this tour of the Sowerby Bridge, followed by a cameraman from his campaign, where plastic bags and debris still clung to the branches of The trees along the forest. Calder River, a reminder of the height of the floods. Mr. Johnson had been criticized for choosing not to visit this part of West Yorkshire, and business owners described feeling careless.
Despite what Ms. Nandy described as the "implacability of the process,quot; of campaigning throughout the country, her mission has been to show that she is listening.
"This is the last moment when people in cities like mine look at us to see if we have it," she said, "and I am determined to hear that from us."
During a meeting with the members of the party in the room above a pub later in the day, he made his presentation to a crowd of two dozen people, mostly 60 and 70, who heard while talking about the crisis existential party.
"This has taken a long time to come," he said of the recent failure of the elections, "and I don't think the Labor Party has had an honest recognition of how deep it is and how long and how far behind are the roots of this." go to communities like mine. "
In a room of people who looked nothing like her, she embraced her identity as a young mixed race candidate, even nodding her head. Britney Spears' well-documented love, as the only candidate whose fandom appeared in national headlines.
"Now, I know for many members that this is a great leap, because there has never been a leader who looks like or looks like me," he said, before pointing out the successes of the young leaders in New Zealand and Finland as proof that the Change is possible.
But despite his appeal, Nandy and his supporters recognize that his candidacy is a remote possibility. Linda McDougall, the wife of former labor lawmaker Austin Mitchell, was in the crowd and offered her support.
"But it's hard, isn't it?" Mrs. McDougall told the candidate. "You need a miracle."
