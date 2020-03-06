The video Let's do physical exercise of Dua Lipa will make you dance

Let's go to the physical!
On Friday, Dua Lipa debuted on Physical: Get fit in under 5 years Exercise video, inspired by his new single "Physical."
For the old-school aerobics video, the singer puts on a high-cut suit and ties her bold two-colored locks in a half-up, half-down 'while driving the viewers through a sweat session of cardiovascular dance to the track. But before jumping into the movements, Dua heads fiercely to the camera and starts things with a warm up.
"Hi, I'm Dua," he begins. "And today I will be your instructor. Let's start with a breathing exercise. Inhale. And exhale."
As the introduction of the optimistic song develops, the singer of "New Rules,quot; introduces her group of fitness addicts, who wear a vibrant training equipment, which will join her throughout the exercise. Among them are Ginger Snap, Good Ol & # 39; Steve, Chitter, Chao, Extra-Va, Bruce the Juice, Sunny, Delight, Tardy-B, Upset, Shay and Dee. While the dancers stretch and squeeze in some quick reps, Dua leaves the locker room, greets his gang and puts himself in position.
Staying on the subject with retro vibes, the video offers pure nostalgia of the 80s with tons of neon graphics and vintage effects. Once the group meets, Dua guides them in some synchronized movements that line up with the first verse of the song.
Taking things to a higher level, the group begins to sweat as they throw some squatting pulses, really accelerating the chorus with some thrust.
"Woo, you have this," says the singer of "Don & # 39; t Start Now,quot; to the camera, breaking the video with an encouraging shout. "Keep going."
Keeping the energy high, Dua and his friends gather in a line and jump to the beat. Making sure to aim at all the muscles, they proceed to the air box and strike while remaining in sync.
Then, Dua announces that it was time for the "Step back, touch step,quot; movement and the group follows suit. When the time comes for the choir to play again, the "IDGAF,quot; singer instructs everyone to take out their exercise mats for a "Hip Thrusters,quot; round.
Paying tribute to Jane Fonda, the group does "La Fonda,quot;, which consists of raising the legs high like the Grace and Frankie Star did it on the day. Other movements included "The Rump Shaker,quot; and "The Crybaby."
See if you can keep up with Dua in the epic Let's go to the physical Work on the video above!
