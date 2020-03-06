The video Let's do physical exercise of Dua Lipa will make you dance

Let's go to the physical!

On Friday, Dua Lipa debuted on Physical: Get fit in under 5 years Exercise video, inspired by his new single "Physical."

For the old-school aerobics video, the singer puts on a high-cut suit and ties her bold two-colored locks in a half-up, half-down 'while driving the viewers through a sweat session of cardiovascular dance to the track. But before jumping into the movements, Dua heads fiercely to the camera and starts things with a warm up.

"Hi, I'm Dua," he begins. "And today I will be your instructor. Let's start with a breathing exercise. Inhale. And exhale."

As the introduction of the optimistic song develops, the singer of "New Rules,quot; introduces her group of fitness addicts, who wear a vibrant training equipment, which will join her throughout the exercise. Among them are Ginger Snap, Good Ol & # 39; Steve, Chitter, Chao, Extra-Va, Bruce the Juice, Sunny, Delight, Tardy-B, Upset, Shay and Dee. While the dancers stretch and squeeze in some quick reps, Dua leaves the locker room, greets his gang and puts himself in position.