The support of the Catalan dragons Julian Bousquet signs a new agreement until 2023 | Rugby League News





Julian Bousquet has committed his long-term future with Catalan dragons

Catalans Dragons player Julian Bousquet has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the club until the end of 2023.

The 28-year-old French international has made 171 Super League appearances since joining the Lezignan Dragons in 2012 and was the club's player of the year in 2019.

Catalan coach Steve McNamara said: "Julian is entering the first years of his career and it was an easy decision for us to extend his contract."

"He has established himself as an initial starting rower and his influence on the team is constantly growing.

"It has matured and improved in all departments due to a really strong work ethic and the new contract is a reward for the effort and commitment it has shown."

Bousquet said: "I am delighted to stay in the Dragons and appreciate the faith that the club has in me. I want to play here and remain a club man and that is why it was really easy to reach an agreement with the club."