The state of Chicago cancels its trip to the west due to concerns about the coronavirus

According to reports, the Chicago State men's basketball team will skip a road trip to the Pacific Northwest and Utah this week due to concerns about the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML840ceca950290e6b8a7184594951e3d211% %MINIFYHTML840ceca950290e6b8a7184594951e3d212%

The Cougars are scheduled to play in Seattle on Thursday and in Utah Valley State on Saturday at the Western Athletic Conference action, but Jeff Goodman of the stadium, citing unidentified sources, said Tuesday that the school told the conference that the team will not travel to those games.

The state of Washington was the most affected by the coronavirus in the United States, with nine deaths reported in the state, all in the Seattle area. Those deaths are all known virus-related deaths in the US. UU.

MORE: Red Sox Quarantine Tawainese Perspective on Coronavirus Concerns

Neither Chicago State nor the WAC had commented on Goodman's report until Wednesday morning. The games in Seattle and Utah Valley State are the last two in the regular Cougars season. The team is 4-25 in general and 0-14 in the conference. The WAC tournament will begin on March 11 in Las Vegas.

NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osbun told Sporting News on Monday that the association is moving forward with preparations for its winter and spring championships, including the NCAA Tournament, while monitoring the possible spread of the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 virus, dating back to Wuhan, China, has affected other leagues and sports organizations around the world.

Italy's main football league, Serie A, can be suspended for a month because the country faces an outbreak, Tuesday said. The Italian Cup semifinal match on Wednesday between Juventus and AC Milan has also been postponed. Thursday's semifinal between Napoli and Inter Milan in Naples is still underway. Series A has postponed 10 league games in the last two weekends, The Associated Press said.

England's Premier League is deliberating whether to ban spectators from matches if conditions worsen. The games in the top category of Switzerland were suspended until March 23, according to the BBC.

The International Olympic Committee insisted on Tuesday (according to The Washington Post) that the Summer Games in Tokyo will begin in July as scheduled. The Minister of the Olympic Games in Japan raised the possibility of a postponement during a meeting with Parliament.

In the USA UU., According to reports, the NBA sent a memorandum to the teams instructing the players not to the five fans in the arenas, but beat them with the fist. MLB is making similar requests; He told the teams in a memo (according to ESPN.com) that players should not accept pens and balls directly from fans when signing autographs, and refrain from handshakes. MLB has no plans at this time to postpone the games, but according to reports, it is establishing a working group to monitor the development of viruses. The opening day is March 26.

An NFL spokesman told NFL.com on Tuesday that the league is "closely monitoring developments,quot; related to COVID-19. Pro days for draft prospects will begin this week, and the NFL Draft will begin on April 23 in Las Vegas.

There were concerns in February that the NHL could experience a stick shortage due to the effect of the virus on manufacturing in China.