The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Kenya Moore, reflects on her broken marriage in the preliminary presentation

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Kenya Moore was stunned by her husband Marc Daly's treatment at an event that was broadcast on Sunday, and the day after the event, it was announced that the couple would divorce.

In a preview shared by Bravo, Kenya is thoughtful and realizes that her marriage to Daly may be irreparable.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here