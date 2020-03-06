The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Kenya Moore, reflects on her broken marriage in the preliminary presentation

Kenya Moore was stunned by her husband Marc Daly's treatment at an event that was broadcast on Sunday, and the day after the event, it was announced that the couple would divorce.

In a preview shared by Bravo, Kenya is thoughtful and realizes that her marriage to Daly may be irreparable.

"Everything happened very fast. We went to the event and he seemed very irritated the whole time we were there, and he didn't love, he wasn't kind to me," he tells Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss in the video that airs on March 8. .

"It was like saying little things in a low voice and it seemed that everything I was doing was a problem … and then, I don't know what happened, but it ended up entering the Uber and we took off." Then I was furious. He said: & # 39; I didn't even want you to come & # 39; ".