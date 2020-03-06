The shocking true story behind the most dangerous animal of all

Gary Stewart He just wanted to know who his biological father was.
He was adopted shortly after his birth and grew up with zero knowledge of the two people who brought him into this world and left him shortly after. Raised by Loyd Y Lioness Stewart from Baton Rogue, Stewart had grown up and had become vice president of the Delta Tech Service cleaning company when, in 2002, his birth mother Judith Gilford He approached him, initiating contact for the first time.
He was 39 when he learned about the history of his birth and found himself stumbling upon a question that haunted him to this day: Could his biological father also have been the Zodiac Killer?
Stewart's quest for truth is detailed in the first FX documentary series The most dangerous animal of all, broadcast in its entirety on Friday, March 6. Based on his 2014 book of the same name, the four-part series details the theory that his father was the man who terrorized the Bay Area in the 1970s before focusing on Stewart himself, examining him as much as his father.
You can't deny that Earl Van Best Jr., Stewart's biological father, was not an honest citizen. As Stewart discovered, Gilford was barely 14 years old, known as Judith Chandler at the time, when he met Van Best outside an ice cream shop. I was 27 years old. They started dating and escaped, earning the kidnapping of charges and appearing on the front page news of "Ice Cream Romance,quot; in the San Francisco area. After returning to San Francisco, he was arrested and charged with theft of children, legal violation and contribution to the crime of a minor. Meanwhile, she was pregnant.
"I can't help the difference in our ages," Van Best told San Francisco Chronicle in a 1962 jail interview. "I love Judy and she loves me … it was love at first sight."
When Van Best was released in jail, he and Gilford jumped the city again, beginning a life on the run. They had arrived in New Orleans when she gave birth to Stewart on February 12, 1963. A month later, Van Best took his son to nearby Baton Rouge and left him, abandoned, on the stairs of an apartment building. He was eventually arrested and confined in a psychiatric hospital in the state of California, while she legally put her baby up for adoption.
Van Best, who would be accused of DUI, fraud, rape and pedophilia, would eventually die in Mexico in 1984 without having met the man he fathered.
It is a story of wild origin, no doubt. One who would send anyone staggering if they found out he was there. But what convinced Stewart that his father was also the iconic and elusive serial killer?
Watching television one night, he saw the police drawing of the Zodiac and had a flash of immediate recognition. The man who looked at him in the drawing looked a lot like the man in his father's police photo. For Stewart, there was a logical conclusion: his father was the infamous murderer.
Working as a team with your eventual co-author Susan MustafaHe set out to investigate his foreboding and found several things that, in his mind, linked his father to the murders of at least five people in the Bay Area.
First, there is the fact that Van Best was released on parole in July 1965 and Zodiac's first murder occurred in December 1968, which means he was not behind bars while the heinous crimes occurred. Then there is the fact that his own traumatic education with a prostitute mother fits with a typical serial killer profile.
And then there is this:
Stewart knew that his father, like the Zodiac, had an affinity for opera, specifically The mikado—And figures.
the San Francisco Chronicle reporter who covered the "Ice Cream Romance,quot; Paul Avery, was the same reporter who received messages from the Zodiac.
His father lived around the corner from where the taxi driver Paul Stine He had been acclaimed by the zodiac in 1969 before being shot dead.
Around the time the Zodiac resurfaced after three years of silence and sent a new letter to the police, Gilford had made a commitment to S.F. Police officer Gilford Rotates, the first black force inspector who worked on the case.
The handwriting of both men was compared by an expert at Stewart's request and ruled a probable coincidence, although the authenticity of Van Best Jr.'s sample has been questioned, as was the science of handwriting analysis in his set.
The evidence is circumstantial at best. Stewart has never been able to link his father with any particular crime or murder scene, and the police, who have left the Zodiac murders open for all these years, have never taken their theory and ran with it because, as they say, they simply There is not enough solid evidence to work.
"We don't kiss him,quot;, researcher John Hennessy, who retired in 2010 as captain, said The chronic in 2014. "He was a very kind man, very well spoken. And I think he was sincere in his belief that his father was the Zodiac, but there was not enough to move forward quickly. And the reality is that without hard evidence it is difficult to prove a case ".
Meanwhile, Stewart argues that the SFPD has concealed Van Best's connection to the Zodiac to protect Gilford after marrying Stewart's mother. As he wrote in his book, when the police searched his file on Van Best for him, he was told that the crimes were so "heinous,quot; that they no longer wanted to tell him anything else.
"If it were something that would be defined as they called it, heinous, wouldn't it be caught and condemned for it?" he said The chronic in 2014. "There was something there that they wouldn't share with me. I can speculate all day … if only I knew."
The obsession to prove that his father is one of the most infamous murderers in the United States has become something unique for Stewart. That's clear. But will you see what he sees? You will have to tune in and discover it.
The most dangerous animal of all It airs in its entirety on Friday, March 6 from 8 p.m. on FX and will be available the next day on FX on Hulu.
