Gary Stewart He just wanted to know who his biological father was.

He was adopted shortly after his birth and grew up with zero knowledge of the two people who brought him into this world and left him shortly after. Raised by Loyd Y Lioness Stewart from Baton Rogue, Stewart had grown up and had become vice president of the Delta Tech Service cleaning company when, in 2002, his birth mother Judith Gilford He approached him, initiating contact for the first time.

He was 39 when he learned about the history of his birth and found himself stumbling upon a question that haunted him to this day: Could his biological father also have been the Zodiac Killer?

Stewart's quest for truth is detailed in the first FX documentary series The most dangerous animal of all, broadcast in its entirety on Friday, March 6. Based on his 2014 book of the same name, the four-part series details the theory that his father was the man who terrorized the Bay Area in the 1970s before focusing on Stewart himself, examining him as much as his father.