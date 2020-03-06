The secret behind the leading NBA defense of the Bucks? The rear view contest

In the first quarter of an early-season showdown between the Bucks and the Raptors, All-Star guard Kyle Lowry emerged from a pick-and-roll with OG Anunoby and found space in the left wing. With the eaves of the Bucks, Ersan Ilyasova, backing towards the painting, Lowry could have thrown a triple pull-up, a shot he has used regularly to punish defenders of flat feet.

Instead, Bucks guard George Hill recovered and used his long wingspan to defy the attempt, which led Lowry to guess his choice and turn it around. The Bucks flew in transition, and Hill scored an easy two.

This type of game is not an unusual sight in a Milwaukee game. The Bucks have three of the best tire protectors in the league at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez. Coach Mike Budenholzer drops his big back and dares opposing ball handlers to drive into a sea of ​​arms. That is part of the reason why the Bucks are posting a defensive rating of 101.0, the most stingy brand in the league.

The least announced part is what the guards do at the point of attack. They have perfected the art of the rearview contest.

For those who are not familiar with the terminology, it is a simple (but not easy) defensive strategy. In a standard pick-and-roll set, advocates often choose to change tasks and live with a mismatch. The Bucks prefer to keep their centers closer to the basket and make the guard chase the screen to avoid that scenario.

Bucks guards are not only able to recover. They are fast and athletic enough to block or alter jumping shots.

Hill, Eric Bledsoe, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo: it's a long list of backcourt plugs. Milwaukee preaches the importance of defense on the ball and teaches the correct way to run rear view contests. Nor does it hurt that the Bucks have exceptional athletes.

"It is certainly something we work on, and we talk to them," Budenholzer explained after Milwaukee beat Charlotte on Sunday. "But I think all those guys are really gifted on the defensive. They are athletic. They can get shots. At the beginning of the season he blocks a couple of shots, they see it. What Bled does from behind, Donte, George, Pat , is something they are really good with.

"They just take some of the things we give them and run with it and improve it."

Staying attached to the ball player is of the utmost importance. The Bucks know how to slide and slide across the screens, and if the filter does not connect with a physical guard like Bledsoe …

"It's very weird, but it's something we emphasize," Hill told Sporting News. "We know at this time that we should have the Defensive Player of the Year in Brook blocking the shots. We have another great player of the NBA (Defensive) Team in Giannis on the defensive side, so our job is to do our best We can without Be examined, contest shots.

"Normally, the guards are afraid to come in and draw draws in front of our big guys because Brook protects the hoop very well and things like that. We know they usually shoot many pull-ups, and just try to get to late contests." "

Those contests can also get out of the ball. Connaughton is a specialist in running over his man as a ridiculously intense game of etiquette and then jumps from behind to get a part of the shot.

Combine hyperactive guards with an intimidating baseline, and boom, there is the number 1 defense in the NBA. The Bucks lead the league in the following categories: defensive rebounds per game, defensive rebound percentage, opponent field goal percentage and opponent points in the paint.

And despite the level of aggression, Milwaukee is a team in the top five in terms of the opponent's free throw attempt rate.

"I think we all try to do a good job disputing. Getting vertical, not necessarily making contact … we just try to change it or alter it in any way we can," said Brook Lopez. "The coach obviously preaches to be careful with the inlays, limit the inlays. I don't know if it's something you really want to think about right now, obviously you want to get the best contest, but at the same time, I think guys like Robin and Giannis and our greats are very skilled to get that great contest without inlays.

"Honestly, even the guards in their rear-view contests, Bled, Donte, George in their rear-view contests when they challenge the three, also do a very good job competing without faults."

It would not be a surprise to see Antetokounmpo or Lopez win the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year award. Both are worthy candidates of their work as defensive anchors.

Just remember that there are some types in front of them to make sure that the system does not crumble.