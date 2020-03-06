The Seattle Stadium employee who worked Dallas Renegades-Dragons XFL Game is positive for the coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A part-time stadium employee at the 72,000-seat spot where the Seattle Dragons of the XFL received the Dallas Forsaken last month tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chase Gallagher, a spokesman for King County, said Thursday that sporting events previously scheduled at CenturyLink Field will continue. However, health authorities have reported that the elderly and people with weak immune systems do not attend games or parties there in the short term.

%MINIFYHTML4671e265f1a845ff713eea883c3d037911% %MINIFYHTML4671e265f1a845ff713eea883c3d037912%

CenturyLink Field is also home to the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL.

Gallagher said health officials are working with the stadium to determine possible exposures of a February 22 game that involves the Dragons and the Forsaken. Chase said authorities determined that the risk of infection for people who attended that game was low.

KIRO reports that health officials are talking with some co-workers who may have had close contact with the employee.

"We are actively working with local and federal health agencies, as well as with the league offices (NFL, MLS, XFL) on the latest recommendations and guidelines to ensure the safest possible environment for our guests and staff," he said. Stadium operator, First and Goal, told KIRO in a statement. "CenturyLink Field has implemented improved sanitation procedures and processes, including improved cleaning treatments to disinfect all areas of the stadium before and after each event, additional hand disinfection stations and staff training and continuing education."

Seventy cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state of Washington, the majority in the Seattle area. 11 people have died, including nine from a suburban nursing home.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).