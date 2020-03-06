The Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario area ranks second in US cities with the largest family size – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Riverside / San Bernardino / Ontario area ranks second in the country in a list of large metropolitan areas with the largest families.

According to Lattice Publishing, data from the US Census Bureau. UU. They only represent 26.4 percent of American households with children under 18.

A list of large metropolitan areas with large numbers of families ranked Salt Lake City, UT as number one, followed by Riverside / San Bernardino / Ontario and Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ.

According to the report, the percentage of households with children in Riverside / San Bernardino / Ontario is 29.8 percent, with an average number of children in the household of 1.96.

The average family income in households with children of $ 67,478 was also recorded, while the average family income of all households was reported at $ 61,785.

See the full list at latticepublishing.com.