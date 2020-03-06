The PS5 leak reveals new and exciting features of the DualShock 5 controller – BGR

%MINIFYHTML273d6d0c582decb3acde58f76294271411% %MINIFYHTML273d6d0c582decb3acde58f76294271412%

Sony is not ready to formally announce the PlayStation 5 even though Microsoft is already two steps ahead; We know the new Xbox Series X design and the main specifications thanks to a couple of amazing Xbox ads. Sony already revealed many general details about the PS5 last year, coinciding with Microsoft's first announcements, but without revealing any of the console's unique features. The only exception is the DualShock 5 controller, which is not yet its official name, which was released in October. However, Sony may have silently revealed many secret functions of PS5 with the help of patent documentation, and we've covered everything we could find so far. The last entry is a document that describes another great new DualShock 5, and that is not the only reason we are excited about this particular patent.

Before seeing the patent, let's look at an extract of With cable Original DualShock 5 coverage:

The controller (which the story suggests will one day be called DualShock 5, although Cerny only says "still has no name,quot;) has some characteristics that Cerny is more interested in recognizing. One is "adaptive triggers,quot; that can offer different levels of resistance to make shooting an arc and an arrow feel like something real (the tension increases as you pull the arrow back) or make a machine gun feel very different from a shotgun. It also has much more capable haptic feedback than the engine console players are accustomed to, with highly programmable voice coil actuators located on the left and right handholds of the controller.

%MINIFYHTML273d6d0c582decb3acde58f76294271413% %MINIFYHTML273d6d0c582decb3acde58f76294271414%

%MINIFYHTML273d6d0c582decb3acde58f76294271415% %MINIFYHTML273d6d0c582decb3acde58f76294271416%

With that in mind, we can move on to the new DualShock patent that SegmentNext unearthed, as it contains descriptions that seem to match the capabilities of the prototype that Sony showed last fall:

A method of controlling a vibration device according to the present invention includes: a step of receiving a vibration instruction; and a vibration control step of vibrating the vibration device according to the content obtained by correcting the content of the vibration instructions received, in which the vibration control step, the correction content is determined in accordance with a user who uses the vibration device.

Cabling He pointed out that "voice coil actuators,quot; are highly programmable, and the patent seems to confirm that, saying that users can actually set their desired feedback levels:

The vibration device generates vibration of the force or frequency appropriate to the content of the vibration instruction by operating the vibration mechanism based on the control command. In this way, a body of the vibration device can vibrate according to the conditions of a game executed by the application in accordance with the present embodiment and the vibration thereof can be presented to the user.

Apparently, the DualShock 5 controller will remember the feedback levels for each game, which should definitely be useful when playing different types of games:

Being able to customize the trigger resistance and the tactile response is an excellent feature of PS5, and it is something that was not available on the DualShock 4. It is not clear if the Xbox Series X controller will offer something similar.

As I said before, there is another reason why this patent is exciting. The technology described in this closely resembles the technology Sony will use for the DualShock 5. This is Sony's second new patent, the first that revealed the now confirmed design of the PS5 development kit, which shows that some of the Sony's most exciting game innovations will be found within the PS5 this year. Therefore, it should not surprise us to see that some of Sony's other gaming patents come alive on the PS5. Here is a summary of all the Sony PlayStation related patents that were discovered in recent months.