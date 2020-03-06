The presidential race looms over Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

The 2020 presidential contest arrives in Michigan, as state primaries are held on Tuesday and Up News Info 62The show focuses on the drama that unfolds.

The president of the Michigan Republican Party, Laura Cox, and the president of the Michigan Democratic Party, Lavora Barnes, appear with lead producer / presenter Carol Cain as they talk about that vital career.

Cox talked about Trump and his impact on Michigan and Barnes did the same.

Trump, who is also on the Michigan ballot, is a shoe for the Republican post and will face the Democratic candidate in the general elections this fall.

Former President Joe Biden, who came from behind after the South Carolina primary to the trampoline to a new day and position in the race, locked himself in a tight competition with Senator Bernie Sanders in Michigan.

Sanders won the Michigan primary in 2016, but lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton, who then lost to Donald Trump.

Also in the program offered by the prospect is the round table of Susy Avery, co-director of MPLP, Westland Mayor William Wild, and former state representative John C. Stewart appeared with Cain to discuss race and other issues before Michigan votes.

They also talk about the impact of Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and others who finished their offers for the White House.

