The preschool teacher seems to & # 39; drown & # 39; at 4 years old! (Video graphic)

A preschool teacher has just leaked a video that seems to show another teacher suffocating a 4-year-old student. The video, which was supposedly recorded in Charlotte, went viral on social media and has people all over the world outraged.

MTO News has confirmed that the video has already been viewed more than 4,000,000 times on social networks.

Here is the video: the warning contains disturbing content

The video was accompanied by a note, which is believed to have been written by another teacher in preschool. The teacher suggested that when she saw her colleague appearing to strangle a 4-year-old boy, who complained to the preschool principal.

The school management told the teacher that she denounced that the allegedly abusive teacher "had been disciplined but not fired."

The complainant claims that she was so upset with the way the incident was handled, that she quit her job.

MTO News has contacted the police in Charlotte to get their comments on the video. Sp away, we have not received an answer.

