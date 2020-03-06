The powerful video of Demi Lovato I Love shows me her journey to sobriety

Demi lovato She is in love with herself.
More than a year after suffering an overdose that took her out of the spotlight, the singer is back in the air with a powerful new music video titled "I Love Me."
With lyrics like "Why do I compare myself to everyone?" and "I wonder when I love myself is enough," the new song of the powerful vocalist is a reminder not only to herself, but each listener must be treated with more love and kindness.
In the visual aspect of the song, Lovato also pays tribute to her trip by seeing versions of herself on the street over the years, either when she was a child with her mother and her sister (in the 90's attire, nothing less) or with Jonas brothersSimilar to his Disney days.
Later in the video, Lovato refers to his overdose in a scene where he walks in an ambulance. While walking, Lovato places his hand on a person, apparently herself, on a stretcher that is being taken to the hospital.
"I wonder when I love myself is enough," Lovato sings.
Just after walking in the ambulance, Lovato sees a couple, a girlfriend and the boyfriend, who walk next to her.
"That's why the song I go out is called & # 39; I Love Me & # 39 ;, we're good for ourselves," he said. Ellen Degeneres in Thursday's episode of the meaning of the song. "We don't need a partner, we don't need, as a substance. We are good."
Lovato also shared another inspiring message with his fans on the show.
"Finally, I made the decision that led me to where I am today," said the 27-year-old. "It was my actions that put me in the position I am in. I think it is important that I feel here in this scenario and tell you at home, or you in the audience or right here that if you go through this, you yourself can get over it. You can get to the other side, and it can be bumpy, but you have a 10 out of 10. Don't forget it. As long as you take responsibility, you can pass it on. And learn to love yourself as you deserve to be loved. "
The song is the first to appear on Lovato's seventh studio album. "This song is fun and cheerful and has a positive and optimistic message. There are songs in the album that are ugly, honest and heavy and will make you cry and take you there."
But, before the tears, we are busy loving each other as Demi told us.
