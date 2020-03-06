The powerful video of Demi Lovato I Love shows me her journey to sobriety

Demi lovato She is in love with herself.

More than a year after suffering an overdose that took her out of the spotlight, the singer is back in the air with a powerful new music video titled "I Love Me."

%MINIFYHTMLc226ef0e92c3f536213bd971da26bcf913% %MINIFYHTMLc226ef0e92c3f536213bd971da26bcf914%

With lyrics like "Why do I compare myself to everyone?" and "I wonder when I love myself is enough," the new song of the powerful vocalist is a reminder not only to herself, but each listener must be treated with more love and kindness.

%MINIFYHTMLc226ef0e92c3f536213bd971da26bcf915% %MINIFYHTMLc226ef0e92c3f536213bd971da26bcf916%

In the visual aspect of the song, Lovato also pays tribute to her trip by seeing versions of herself on the street over the years, either when she was a child with her mother and her sister (in the 90's attire, nothing less) or with Jonas brothersSimilar to his Disney days.

Later in the video, Lovato refers to his overdose in a scene where he walks in an ambulance. While walking, Lovato places his hand on a person, apparently herself, on a stretcher that is being taken to the hospital.

"I wonder when I love myself is enough," Lovato sings.