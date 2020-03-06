The parents of a UNT student killed by Denton police disagree with the department about body camera images

The parents of a man shot dead by police in Denton disagree with the department about what the body camera video reveals about the shooting.

Kevin Tarver said Friday that he sees his son standing on the stairs of his apartment, not being aggressive and not moving towards the officers, until they deployed an electric gun.

"Initially they aggravated their actions," Tarver said. "I don't know how they would act if they were tested with 5,000 or 10,000 volts, but I don't think they stand still."

Tarver's comments came a day after Denton police chief Frank Dixon posted four videos of the January shooting and strongly defended the officers' actions.

Dixon suggested that the 23-year-old's behavior suggested that he was under the influence of a drug such as PCP, and that officers had to submit it to control the welfare of other residents in the apartment building.

Tarver's parents, along with civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt, said they believe their son could have been having a mental health crisis, but that any situation should not make a difference in the way the officer addresses the situation. .

"The only deadly weapon he had, he had already been grabbed and removed," Merritt said, referring to a large knife that police kicked away from Tarver after a laser gun shot him down. "I knew I was armed with, at best, a flimsy pan."

The video shows that Tarver was on the ground for about 25 seconds, before getting up and retrieving that pan, and then being shot and killed by the police. His family saw that as another opportunity for officers to have to control the situation safely.

Merritt said he now plans to request another meeting with the Denton County District Attorney, due to concerns, only the police perspective of the shooting will be presented to a grand jury.