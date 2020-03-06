The Oppo Apple Watch is a blatant scam, but it has a feature that Apple should steal: BGR

Oppo's first smartwatch seems very familiar, and that is because it looks like an Apple Watch.

The Oppo Watch has many of the same features as the Apple Watch, but runs Android, and is much more affordable.

It even has a couple of features that are not available on the Apple Watch, including super fast charging.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

We saw the new Oppo Watch weeks ago when it was first leaked, and from the beginning it was clear that we were seeing a cheeky Apple Watch scam. It's as if Oppo didn't even try to find something unique. Oppo Watch is so similar to Apple Watch that you may not believe it is real. But it is. Oppo presented it on Friday and the device looks exactly as we thought it would be. With that in mind, there is a feature of Oppo Watch that the device you copied could benefit from. And it is not the curved screen.

How do you try to make an Apple Watch clone sound like an original product? Add curved side edges and use two different buttons instead of the digital crown and side button combo of the Apple Watch. Everything else about the Oppo watch design seems familiar. Just look at all the images below. The screen size and overall design, the metal frame and even the bands scream Apple Watch.

Image source: Oppo

%MINIFYHTML19464a887b1bd41ed632126287d4c26611% %MINIFYHTML19464a887b1bd41ed632126287d4c26612%

The curved screen, called the 3D flexible hyperboloid screen, is actually larger than the larger model of Apple Watch Series 5, measuring 46 mm, 2 mm more than Apple. It is a screen of 1.91 inches with a screen-to-body ratio of 72.76% and a resolution of 402 x 475.

The back of the watch features "an integrated 3D ceramic design and sensors designed to maximize skin contact without exerting pressure." The watch comes with a built-in heart rate sensor like the Apple Watch. And it comes with five exercise sensors, as well as activity and breathing reminders.

Image source: Oppo

The Oppo Watch comes with built-in eSIM support such as the Apple Watch. And like Apple's smart watch, it supports music playback, payments and clock applications.

The Oppo has a feature that Apple Watch does not yet have, and it is sleep tracking. According to the company, Oppo Watch can monitor the dream and generate detailed reports on the sleep experience.

Image source: Oppo

The sleep tracking for the Apple Watch has been rumored for a long time, and we could get it in the near future, so that is not the feature that Apple should steal from Oppo Watch. What Oppo did for the smart watch was to adapt one of its iconic smartphone technologies, which would also be a good option for the iPhone. That is the new VOOC super fast charging technology for the battery, which is called Watch VOOC Flash Charging.

According to Oppo, a full battery charge takes 75 minutes, "and according to reports, 15 minutes of charging time produces a 46% charge, which corresponds to approximately 18 hours of usage time." No, we are not sure why a press release says "reportedly." But it is quite impressive if it is really true.

Image source: Oppo

A full battery charge is valid for 40 hours of use, and the power saving mode allows you to use the essential functions of the watch for up to 21 days with a charge. According to Apple, that super fast charge could be useful for the Apple Watch, which needs about 2.5 hours to reach 100%.

Oppo Watch will be available worldwide starting March 24, when it will launch in China. That version will run an Android-based ColorOS operating system, but other markets may get a different version. The phone will cost 1,499 yuan ($ 215) in China, which is a much lower starting price than the Apple Watch.

Image source: Oppo