The new Grimes record rises to the top spot on the dance / electronic list

Grimes, who is preparing to have a baby with Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk, currently has 10 songs on the Hot Dance / Electronic Songs list. Billboard claims that Claire Bouche, also known as Grimes, made her song number 1 on the Dance / Electronic Songwriter list dated March 7.

Grimes has a total of 10 composition credits on his latest album, Miss Anthropocene. Nielsen Music / MRC Data, which collects figures and statistics on the best-selling albums, says the album has sold 19,000 units of equivalent albums since its release earlier this month. His last album Art Angels, He went to number 36 on the Billboard 200.

This comes at a particularly interesting time for Grimes, who, as noted above, is pregnant with his first child with Elon Musk. Earlier this month it was reported that Grimes was finding a slightly difficult pregnancy, mainly due to illness and general malaise.

In her social media account, the 31-year-old woman revealed that she was "mega sick,quot; and also canceled all photo shoots for her album, Miss Anthropocene. Your new album just came out today.

In promoting her album, Grimes worked with the London fashion magazine, The Face, but instead of using an image of herself, she chose a virtual avatar with the name, "Warnymph."

At the time of publication of the number, Grimes stated that she could not appear on the cover because she was 7 months pregnant. For that reason, he had to get an avatar to replace it. It was in January of this year when Grimes first announced his pregnancy.

About a month later, the musician complained of having skin problems. In addition, Grimes explained that putting on makeup was also much more difficult. Grimes fans know that their relationship with Elon Musk has been a surprise.

Although, previously, Elon has dated other artistic and creative women like Azealia Banks and Amber Heard. However, his brief affair with Azealia, in particular, did not end positively. Banks referred to Elon at a later date as a "male pig junk pig."



