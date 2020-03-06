The NBA tells teams that they must prepare to play in empty stadiums for coronovirus concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

The NBA has been sending several information memoranda to teams to prepare for anything that develops from a coronavirus situation. A reminder of the existing rules on postponement or cancellation of games was provided on Friday night. https://t.co/17ac6wSiDt – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2020

– As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continued to grow, the NBA reported that it sent a memo to its franchises stating that they should prepare for the possibility of playing games without fans.

Sahms Charania of The Athletic reported that the memo said that if necessary, teams should identify the "essential staff,quot; to be present during games that would be played in empty stadiums.

Earlier this week, a separate memo was issued for teams with suggestions to avoid the virus, according to ESPN reporters Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe. Among those steps, the league suggested players hit the fist instead of bumping the five and avoid taking fan articles for autographs.

So far, the NBA has not canceled, rescheduled or altered any games in response to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The news comes when confirmed cases in the United States increased to 330, with 69 of them in California, including 13 in Los Angeles County.

A request for comments from Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on the matter was not immediately answered.