The names of the stars will meet in Ryanair Chase | Racing news

A Plus Tard, Frodon and Min are three of the 13 horses confirmed for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

Frodon, trained by Paul Nicholls, knocked down the house when he triumphed in last year's renovation under a jubilant Bryony Frost, but could face a tougher test this time, with a pair of first-class Irish assailants in the opposition.

A Plus Tard by Henry de Bromhead did a light job of his rivals in the disabled company 12 months ago and proved himself a true first-class artist by claiming the remarkable scalp of Chacun Pour Soi at his last appearance, in Leopardstown in December .

Few would regret that Min, trained by Willie Mullins, won a great victory in the Cotswolds, since previously he had only found Altior too strong in the Hunt of the Supreme Champion of Novices and Queen Mother.

Mullins also left at Duc Des Genievres, Real Steel and the aforementioned Chacun Pour Soi, although it is almost certain that the latter will be presented in a delicious renovation of the Champion Chase 24 hours before.

Frodon is joined by a couple of stable teammates who also appear as Chase Champions in Dynamite Dollars and Politologue.

The potential field is completed by Aso, trained by Venetia Williams, Kauto Riko of Tom Gretton, the winner Ascot Chase of Nigel Twiston-Davies Riders Onthe Storm, Saint Calvados of Harry Whittington and Mare Shattered Love of Gordon Elliott.

The card opens with Marsh Novices & # 39; Chase, so 21 have remained firm.

Mullins still has no less than nine possible runners, including Allaho, Easy Game, Faugheen and Melon.

Samcro of Elliott and Fakir D & # 39; oudairies of Joseph O & # 39; Brien are other possible Irish challengers, while the local team presents the pair of Brewin & # 39; upastorm and Itchy Feet of Olly Murphy and Mister Fisher of Nicky Henderson.

Last year's winner, Sire Du Berlais, heads 32 in the Pertemps Final, with other top celebrities like Relegate, Phoenix Way and The Storyteller, all still in the mix.

Mullins has won each of the four previous renovations of the obstacle of the novices of Daylesford Mares and this year has a team of five people, with Colreevy, Concertista, Dolcita, Yukon Lil and Hook Up. Lamarckise, however, is not among the 24 still engaged.

The ante-post market is managed by Minella Melody de De Bromhead, with Floressa de Henderson considered the choice of the British contingent.

The pair of Noel Meade of Snow Falcon and Tout Est Permit are the first two in a field of 74 for the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate, while Le Breuil and Ravenhill are among the 62 confirmed for Kim Muir.