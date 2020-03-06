The MixtapE! Introduce Megan Thee Stallion, Dixie Chicks and more

New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)

As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!

For now, there is no doubt that you have given Katy PerryThe romantic ballad "Never Worn White,quot; and her music video that reveals the baby's bump deserve the necessary attention at that time. And you are probably unprotected Demi lovatoThe triumphant return with the powerful "I Love Me,quot;, a powerful reminder to treat you with the kindness you reserve for others.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg on this New Music Friday.

As always, we have explored Spotify, listening (almost) to everything new under the sun, hoping to separate the slappers from the stinky. What follows are our choices for the best of the best this week. You are welcome.