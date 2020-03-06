The MixtapE! Introduce Megan Thee Stallion, Dixie Chicks and more

NBC / YouTube; ME! Illustration
New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)
As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!
For now, there is no doubt that you have given Katy PerryThe romantic ballad "Never Worn White,quot; and her music video that reveals the baby's bump deserve the necessary attention at that time. And you are probably unprotected Demi lovatoThe triumphant return with the powerful "I Love Me,quot;, a powerful reminder to treat you with the kindness you reserve for others.
But that's just the tip of the iceberg on this New Music Friday.
As always, we have explored Spotify, listening (almost) to everything new under the sun, hoping to separate the slappers from the stinky. What follows are our choices for the best of the best this week. You are welcome.
Megan Thee Stallion – "Captain Hook,quot;: after a wild week that has seen her take her record label in court for her refusal to release any new material, she emerged victorious with the release of her excellent nine-track EP, Suga. In this early outstanding track, the rising MC demonstrates once again why it is a force to consider. Its flow is absolute fire. Be prepared to never think about the same name of the song again.
Dixie Chicks – "Gaslighter,quot;: for its first single in more than a decade, the iconic country trio joined uberproducer Jack antonoff for a burning country-pop anthem that finds the frontwoman Natalie Maines putting her boot right on her ex-husband's neck, actor Adrian Pasdar. It is a welcome return from the band that has never been afraid to say what they think. If the next album of the same name, which will be released on May 1, is up to the power of this excellent lead single, it could very well be one of the best LP of the year.
The aces – "Daydream,quot;: HAIM He may have a new LP of his own on the road, but this single lead from the group of four women from Utah's long-awaited second studio album makes it clear that there is a new candidate for the throne of the sisters. Between ethereal harmonies and the lead guitarist Katie HendersonIt is excellent licks, this is the band firing on all cylinders. It is a dream that we do not want to shake.
NCT 127 – "Kick It,quot;: the K-Pop boy band didn't come to play in Neo Zone, his second studio album recently released. Between the strong "Kick It,quot; and "Sit Down!" and "White Night,quot; and "Not Alone,quot;, influenced by R,amp;B, there is much to love here. But nothing caught us as immediately as "Love me now." The effervescent pop song inspired by EDM is so bright and cheerful that it is an easy candidate for Song of Summer. Well done guys.
Shoffy With. Sabrina Carpenter – "Tricky,quot;: the former Disney princess joins the rising electronic artist for this excellent electro-pop bop about that person you can't put aside despite knowing very well that you should do it. There is something so nice in the way their voices distinguish each other in a production that is not likely to come out of your head in the short term.
Rina Sawayama – "XS,quot;: Rina's debut album Sawayama It is emerging as something important. In this third version of the LP, which will be launched on April 17, the nascent Japanese star satirizes our culture of excess against the imminent existential threat that is the catastrophic climate change. By allowing the shocking shake of metal guitars to mark the dreamy pop / R,amp;B production of the early 2000s, it perfectly translates how those increasingly terrible calls to action feel when they arrive to get us out of our materialistic reverie. A pop princess with something important to say? We love to hear it.
Cyn – "Beverages,quot;: the next Carey Mulligan-starring Promising young woman It looks really excellent. And if this simple pointed top of his soundtrack is an indication, the movie's music will be just as remarkable. The streamer beat the pop pop star signed with Katy PerryThe Unsub imprint builds its song on the next level. Along with the main hook ("He got angry / So I drank drinks,quot;), it's a killer clue.
Mickey guyton – "What are you going to say?": This impressive ballad by the country singer is like a blow to the intestine, addressing the injustice faced by young women, people of color and children from other marginalized communities with big dreams in a Cruel almost indifferent world. "What will you tell him when he is wrong? / Will you shrug your shoulders and say that it has been like this all the time? / What will you tell him when he realizes it / That you built it all this time so that the world can disappoint her? she sings in the choir. The most devastating thing is how true everything is.
Mandy Moore – "Tryin & # 39; My Best, Los Angeles,quot;: after 11 long years, Mandy Moore has finally returned to music with the release of Silver landings, his seventh studio album. In this dream folk-pop song dedicated to the City of Angels, the star This Is Us is celebrating the possibility that the city offers to those with a dream, despite how difficult it may seem sometimes. We feel you, girl.
Seeker – "NTE,quot;: this main single from the upcoming debut album of the Puerto Rican duo of Raquel Berrios Y Luis Alfredo del Valle Feel that summer comes alive. "The song is about challenging preconceived ideas and affirming your own complex identity in a world that is increasingly trying to simplify and market it," the two said. Fader of the really funky song. All we know is that it sounds like a vacation, and with everything that happens in the world, we could surely use one.
Bonus Tracks:
Alec Benjamin – "The Book Of You & I,quot;: the last preview of the next debut album of the singer and songwriter discovers that emerging pop indie gets excited when he sings about a relationship he is not ready to leave in the past.
Jhene aiko With. Ty Dolla $ ign – "Party for Me,quot;: the R,amp;B singer closes her sublime third studio album Chilombo with this silky presentation song that features Ty inspired inspiration.
Bazzi – "Young & Alive,quot;: the singer of "Mine,quot; returns with this carefree bop dedicated to the young love that rises completely. Get lost in that.
Empress of – "Give Me Another Chance,quot;: there is something undeniably hypnotic in this lead single from the next third LP of the alternative pop star based in Los Angeles, I am your empress of. Between the furtive percussive loop, the soaring synthesizers and its secured voice, is a coup de grace.
The mary – "Hold It Together,quot;: This new release of the Los Angeles-based indie band is the very definition of dream pop. Main singer Maria ZardoyaThe angelic voices against the funky guitar line of the song are delightful.
Happy listening!
