The Mars 2020 rover finally has a name – BGR

NASA's Mars 2020 mission is one of the agency's most ambitious so far, but the rover that will be the star of the show has lived its entire life within the unnamed NASA facility. Now, after a month-long contest in which K-12 students could submit their own name suggestions, the robot formerly known as "the Mars 2020 rover,quot; is now officially Perseverance.

NASA announced the name at a press event on Thursday, revealing the winning nickname and its creator, seventh grade student Alexander Mather. The name was chosen from a group of 28,000 entries.

The "Name the Rover,quot; contest brought together the students' presentations and then slowly reduced the set of suggestions to only a handful of finalists. The evaluation was carried out in stages, with volunteers reviewing the thousands of names and essays and classifying them. Finally, there were only nine finalists:

Resistance, K-4, Oliver Jacobs of Virginia

Tenacity, K-4, Eamon Reilly of Pennsylvania

Promise, K-4, Amira Shanshiry of Massachusetts

Perseverance, 5-8, Alexander Mather of Virginia

Vision, 5-8, Hadley Green from Mississippi

Clarity, 5-8, Nora Benitez of California

Ingenio, 9-12, Vaneeza Rupani of Alabama

Fortaleza, 9-12, Anthony Yoon of Oklahoma

Courage, 9-12, Tori Gray of Louisiana

Those names were then put to a public vote, but the final bill and the decision, of course, were taken by NASA.

"Alex's entry captured the spirit of exploration," said Thomas Zurbuchen of NASA. "Like all previous exploration missions, our rover will face challenges and make surprising discoveries. It has already overcome many obstacles to take us to the point where we are today: the processing for the launch. Alex and his classmates are the Artemis Generation, and they are going to take the next steps to the space that lead to Mars. That inspiring work will always require perseverance. We cannot wait to see that plaque on Mars. "

The Mars 2020 mission is expected to be launched this summer, but the robot will not reach the Red Planet until the beginning of 2021.

Image source: NASA