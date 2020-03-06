The legend of Canadians Henri Richard dies at 84

%MINIFYHTML7bd8b1d8e6a7f5f1413ea300fdfa6b5911% %MINIFYHTML7bd8b1d8e6a7f5f1413ea300fdfa6b5912%

Henri Richard, the legendary former Montreal Canadiens captain and Maurice's brother "Rocket,quot; Richard, passed away at the age of 84.

The news came out Friday morning when Canadians posted a statement on Twitter.

The Montreal Canadiens are sad to learn of the death of one of the organization's greatest legends and ambassadors, Henri Richard, this morning. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Richard family. Https://t.co/8zuCcsd2Fg – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 6, 2020

Known as "Pocket Rocket,quot; in reference to his brother's famous nickname, Henri Richard set a series of records throughout his 20-year career. His 11 titles in the Stanley Cup set an NHL record that is unlikely to be exceeded and linked him to NBA legend Bill Russell in most championships won by a professional athlete in North America.

When making his NHL debut in 1955, Richard won the Stanley Cup in each of his first five seasons in the league, another record. It occupies third place in assists (688) and points (1,046) in the history of the Canadiens franchise. His number, 16, was withdrawn by the organization in 1975, and was included in the Hockey Hall of Fame four years later. In 2017, he was also named by the NHL as one of the 100 best players of all time.

Richard was known for his energetic play style despite being small in stature with only 5-7. It was a center with a shot with the right hand, unlike his brother, who played with the right and shot with the left hand. While the oldest and tallest Maurice led the league in scoring five times and was honored with the appointment of the Richard Rocket Trophy, he never managed to break 1,000 points in his career, which Henri did.

After his retirement, Henri served as ambassador for the Canadiens franchise for years with his brother.

Richard's family released this statement through the Canadiens website:

"The family wishes to sincerely thank the CHSLD Résidence Riviera staff for their wonderful care. They demonstrated incredible professionalism and humanity. The family would also like to thank the public for their sincere condolences and kindly requests that their privacy be respected during this difficult situation. "