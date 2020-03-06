The leak of specifications of the iPhone 12 yesterday was huge, let's talk about the secrets it revealed: BGR

The Apple iPhone 12 update will feature the company's first major iPhone design review in years, the leaks revealed.

The next new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series phones are expected to be the company's biggest launch, with annual sales that experts believe could set a historical record.

A new leak from a source with a proven track record suggests that Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones will be even bigger updates than we expected, with a new 64-megapixel camera and more exciting updates.

We still have about 6 months left to wait before Apple finally removes its new iPhone 12 line, but enthusiastic Apple fans are never willing to wait that long. Details on the flagship phones of Apple's next generation of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro began leaking last year, even before the iPhone 11 series of the current generation was released. The initial information came from the TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, as he always does, and revealed a series of exciting developments for Apple over the course of a few months.

According to reports, the iPhone 12 will present Apple's first major design review in three years, since the company first debuted with the iPhone X. It will still have a notch in the front and a large square camera array in the back, but the front and back of glass will feature a new midframe with flat metal edges instead of the round ones we've seen on all iconic iPhone models since the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were launched in 2014 They will also be Apple's first 5G phones, which are considered as a crucial addition now that 5G networks are beginning to expand in numerous key smartphone markets. All this is somewhat old news at this time, but a great leak of iPhone 12 emerged yesterday from a reliable source, and was full of exciting new details that deserve a deeper dive.

We are used to seeing new information about the next Apple iPhones that come from Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's main internal source with sources throughout Apple's supply chain. However, other sources report details from time to time, and Thursday's great iPhone leak came from Max Weinbach's xda-developers. He has leaked information about unpublished devices many times in the past that turned out to be accurate, and this week he put his sight on the iPhone 12. The new Weinbach information was revealed in a YouTube video posted by EverythingApplePro, and you can watch it again here.

We review the key details of the leak in our coverage on Thursday morning. According to Weinbach, Apple is working on some important camera improvements that stand out for a 64 megapixel main rear camera sensor and an enhanced night mode feature that will work on all rear camera sensors instead of just the main sensor. , as is the case in current iPhone 11 models. Filtration also states that Apple's iPhone 12 Pro phones will feature enhanced zoom, as well as a new flight time sensor (ToF) in addition to three main sensors in the camera, which is something we have heard before Kuo. Finally, we are also working on a new macro mode for better photos at close range and an HDR mode tentatively called "Smart XDR,quot;.

There were some other details covered in the great Weinbach leak, such as a 4,400 mAh battery in the iPhone 12 Pro Max and reiteration that the new iPhone models will feature improved displays with a refresh rate of 120Hx. But we want to focus on camera updates right now because they are much more important than some people might think.

For years, Apple's iPhone models were the undisputed leaders when it comes to mobile cameras. No Android phone was close to matching Apple's camera quality. In fact, some readers might remember how upset some Instagram users felt when the company first launched an Android application and its timelines were flooded with blurry and blurry photos of Android phones. In recent years, however, the situation has definitely changed.

Companies like Huawei, Google and Samsung have made great investments in mobile camera technology, and until last year they surpassed Apple in regards to camera quality. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max leveled the playing field to some extent, but there are already several new phones on the market that surpass Apple's iPhone 11 series.

The last time that happened, Apple's subsequent iPhone releases featured a camera with relatively minor improvements. Since Apple just gave its cameras an important review last year on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, some people expected Apple to use the same camera hardware again, but to make some improvements using only software. If Weinbach's filtration is accurate, it seems that will not be the case at all, and that is a big problem.

Take a look at the results of any large smartphone survey and you will find two things at the top of the list of people's considerations when buying a new phone. One is the battery life, which is always paramount. Right behind that, however, is the quality of the camera. The growing popularity of social networks means that people capture and share photos now more than ever. If Apple were left behind with the quality and features of the camera on its iPhone 12, it could lead people to look elsewhere when buying a new phone. Fortunately, it seems that this will not be the case at all, and we can expect a massive camera update on the next iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones that Apple will launch in September.