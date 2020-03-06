The Laal Singh Chaddha team celebrates the completion in Chandigarh together



It is a wrapper for Laal Singh Chaddha of Aamir Khan. The cast and crew are ready to prepare for launch. But not before any abundant celebration. Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the helm and is the new official version of Forrest Gump in Hindi. The film is directed by Advait Chandan. Reportedly, it is established in a political context.

Laal Singh Chaddha's team recently completed their filming schedule in Chandigarh. Some photos of the team of a popular hotel in the city floated online. The cast of the film, which includes Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and others, can be seen having fun together. You can see the team savoring delicious salmon and beer during the conversations.