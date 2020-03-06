The Kabul meeting Abdullah attended is attacked | News

A ceremony in Kabul attended director Abdullah Abdullah has been under a gun and rocket attack but the Afghan leader escaped unharmed, his spokesman said Friday.

"The attack began with a boom, apparently a rocket fell in the area, Abdullah and some other politicians … escaped unharmed from the attack," said Fraidoon Kwazoon, quoted by the Reuters news agency.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML6d1d81cd10602c8495335dcb3dfad1e711% %MINIFYHTML6d1d81cd10602c8495335dcb3dfad1e712%

The interior ministry said At least 18 people were injured in the attack, which was condemned by President Ashraf Ghani, who called it "a crime against humanity."

"Shortly after the attack, police forces and police special forces units came to the scene." Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the interior ministry, He told a local news station.

It was not immediately clear if there were victims.

The video of the attack when Mohammad Karim Khalili was giving a speech. pic.twitter.com/EZglGlGiZg – Tamana Ashna (@tamanaashna) March 6, 2020

The presenter Tolo News showed live images of people who took refuge while gunshots were heard.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack on the meeting marking the anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, a leader of the Hazara ethnic group who was killed in 1995 after being taken prisoner by armed combatants.

The incident occurs less than a week after the United States and the Taliban signed an agreement that would pave the way for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops in 14 months.

However, clashes have continued throughout the country, covering hopes that the agreement will lead to a reduction in violence.

Several people died in a similar attack on the same commemoration last year. The fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and Leant (ISIL) claimed responsibility for that attack.

The Hazaras are mostly Shia Muslims, who have been repeatedly attacked in Afghanistan.