The Johnson County community recognizes the "oldest police officer in the world,quot; for their service – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He is called the "oldest police officer,quot; in the world and, at age 97, Johnson County Sheriff's Reserve deputy Bill Hardin "feels pretty good for an old man."

Now with more than 74 years of service, the Johnson County community is recognizing Hardin with his own exhibition about his career at the Chisholm Trail Museum.

He began his career at the Fort Worth Police Department in the 1940s.

After having a full career there, he retired and began working for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office. Once he retired, he went to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office as a reserve deputy, a role he still has today.

When asked why he had not yet hung the badge and uniform, it is simple.

"I'm afraid to stop, because I don't have a headline. I may not start again … so I'm going to keep doing this until the Sheriff takes me out. If I reach 75, I can retire."

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King called him a "living legend," adding: "We want him to know that he is important to us and that he is important to the community, and we want to thank him for more than 74 years of service to community,quot;. "

Hardin is also a World War II veteran and says he expects to serve 75 years of service as a law officer.