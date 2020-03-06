The Indiana Olive Garden manager was fired after accepting the client's request from a non-black server

Racists are becoming rampant in 2020 and an Indiana Olive Garden had to clean the store after a customer was offline.

The restaurant recently fired one of its managers after meeting a client who demanded out loud a non-black server, according to NBC News.

Amira Donahue, 16, a hostess at the restaurant in Evansville, in southwest Indiana, said the client, a white woman, complained to a manager about her and the other black hostess who worked during dinner.

"He commented on me to my coworkers regarding my race and said I should work in a strip club," Donahue told NBC News. "She asked if I'm even black and if I'm from here."

Donahue said the client, who was with a handful of other people, including two children, was sitting at a table that had a black server. At that time, the client had really been fired, according to Donahue.

Then, according to reports, the client shouted his demand for a non-black server to a manager, who really agreed with his request, according to Donahue.

Maxwell Robbins, 22, a client who witnessed the entire experience, told NBC News that he was so disturbed by what happened that he documented and posted it on Facebook, as well as sent multiple complaints to Olive Garden by phone.

The Facebook post had been shared more than 1,500 times until Wednesday afternoon.

Robbins, who was having dinner with his wife and one of his friends, also said that the manager met the client's demand without hesitation.

Robbins wrote in his Facebook post that the customer should have been denied service for making such a claim. He also said that it is "unpleasant,quot; for the manager to honor him, especially given the diversity of the restaurant staff.

Donahue said she was so upset about the incident that she started crying, and Robbins said she witnessed.

"The girl was crying and had no one to support her," Robbins said. "So I felt that if I didn't write this post, nothing would have happened and she would continue to work for a place where she feels uncomfortable and unwanted."

Donahue added that the manager made the decision that the client was more important than two of his employees.

Meagan Bernstein, a spokeswoman for Olive Garden, said Wednesday that the restaurant chain has zero tolerance for any type of discrimination. Bernstein said the company completed an investigation.

"As a result of our investigation, we made the decision to separate with the manager involved," he said.